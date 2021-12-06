ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Celebrate with Coupe Glasses from CB2

By Judy Sutton Taylor
Chicago magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coupe glass instantly makes whatever you’re drinking seem festive — something we all need this...

www.chicagomag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sonoma Index Tribune

Glass Full/Glass Empty

It always pays to be thankful for the little things. Which is why Grandma Antonia and her granddaughter were so thankful this Thanksgiving for a bit of unexpected Turkey Day fun. Antonia posted on a local social media page with a shoutout to whoever left the turkey craft kit in...
SONOMA, CA
Southlake Style

The Glass Guru

Looked far and wide for a company to install a doggy door in our patio door. Glass Guru was the only one that actually replied and followed through with an estimate! They were professional and reasonably priced!. — Joshua H. Friendly. This is one of the most pleasant companies I...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Coupe Glasses
iheart.com

Celebrate Black Friday With Free Krispy Kreme & NEW Holiday Flavors

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut and free small brewed coffee on Black Friday, Nov. 26. It's no surprise that Krispy Kreme has been hitting it out of the park with their themed holiday boxes; first with their spooky Halloween box and most recently with their Thanksgiving box.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
Distractify

Waffle House Cook Prepping Food for 12 Customers Alone Starts Internet Debate

If you've ever worked in the foodservice industry, then you know just how insane the workload on any given shift can get. While fast-food employees are used to churning and burning out orders (which still takes time) there are other sit-down restaurants that require a bit more of a waiting period to prepare meals. Which can be a problem if you're constantly understaffed.
RESTAURANTS
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

The Pioneer Woman's Month of Christmas Cookies

When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

The Historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce Is Temporarily Slinging Hot Glazed Doughnuts Again

The drive-thru Krispy Kreme pop-up shop is now open on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Argonne avenues in Midtown. The original doughnut shop, partially owned by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, was demolished in November after two fires caused major structural damage to the historic building earlier this year. The first fire was eventually ruled arson.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy