ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This holiday, bake up cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting vegan-style

By Jessica Baseler
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kHuT_0dFQo0Og00

For many of us, the holidays mean baking season.

As I was growing up, our house was always stocked with homemade treats — even more so at Christmas. Cookies and candies would be found in containers all around the kitchen and dining room.

We made and enjoyed everything — chocolate-covered peanut butter balls, snickerdoodles, fudge, frosted sugar cookies, caramels. It’s not too much of a wonder then that I have a big sweet tooth and now love baking as an adult.

When people hear that I am vegan and love to bake, they often ask how I can do it without eggs or dairy. The easy answer is this: I find recipes for all the desserts I love that someone else has already made plant-based.

This cinnamon roll recipe is one of my favorites and uses plant-based dairy alternatives or applesauce in lieu of traditional animal products. I highly recommend you try this recipe using applesauce where it’s an option instead of oil or butter. It doesn’t change the flavor, but it does make the rolls a little healthier than the oil version.

As for frosting, you can top these cinnamon rolls with whatever makes you happy. I love a plant-based cream cheese frosting, so I’ve included a recipe for it.

If the rolls will not all be eaten immediately, I’d recommend frosting only what will be enjoyed at that time and save the remaining frosting to spread on the rolls as you serve them. This helps keep everything fresh and prevents the rolls from getting soggy on top.

The cinnamon roll and cream cheese frosting recipes are both from Chocolate Covered Katie, a blog dedicated to making healthier desserts.

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting

Yield: 12 rolls

Dough:

  • 1 C plant-based milk (recommended: Silk unsweetened original almond milk)
  • 2 Tbsp. organic white or brown sugar (your choice)
  • 1 Tbsp. active dry yeast
  • 2½ C all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. baking powder
  • ½ C organic white or brown sugar
  • ¾ tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon, ground
  • 4 Tbsp. vegetable oil, vegan butter spread, or applesauce
  • 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 5 Tbsp. flour

Filling:

  • ¼ C organic white or brown sugar
  • 1½ Tbsp. cinnamon, ground
  • ⅔ C vegan butter spread (softened) or applesauce

1. Warm plant milk to 110 F (use a candy thermometer, if available); do not allow to boil. Stir in the sugar, sprinkle yeast on top, and set aside 5 minutes. (If the yeast doesn’t bubble up, either it is inactive or the plant milk was too hot or cold.)

2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, ½ C sugar, salt and 2 tsp. cinnamon.

3. Combine the oil/butter or applesauce and the vanilla and add to the milk mixture; stir into the dry ingredients to form a dough. If needed, add more flour until the dough is dry enough to form a ball. Place the ball in an oiled bowl, cover loosely, and set in a warm place for 1 hour, during which time it should double in size.

4. After the dough has risen, punch to deflate. Knead for 5 minutes, adding flour as needed so the dough doesn’t stick to your hands. On a floured surface, roll the dough into a very thin rectangle (just under ¼”).

5. Combine the remaining sugar, cinnamon and butter spread or applesauce and spread over the dough.

6. Oil a 9”x13” baking pan. Cut the dough into long strips and roll each up as tightly as possible. (Alternatively, form as a jelly roll, beginning with the long end, and pinch the dough along the seam. Cut into 12 pieces.) Place the rolls in the oiled pan. Cover loosely and allow to rest for 30 minutes. (The rolls can be covered and refrigerated overnight; bring to room temperature before baking.)

7. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Bake the rolls for 20 minutes or until done in the middle. (If the center-most roll is sticky or raw-appearing, return the pan to the oven for additional baking time.)

8. Cool slightly; spread with the Cream Cheese Frosting. Serve warm.

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 8 oz. plant-based cream cheese
  • 4 oz. plant butter (recommended: Earth Balance buttery sticks)
  • 2 C vegan powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Allow cream cheese and butter to come to room temperature. Beat all the ingredients together with either an electric mixer or by hand (the frosting won’t be as fluffy, but still works). If it’s too thick, very slowly add a small amount of plant milk of choice; if too thin, add more powdered sugar.

2. Spread over the cinnamon rolls and enjoy.

Cinnamon rolls do take a bit of time to make, but they’re a great holiday treat. Plus, while the dough is rising, there’s time for you to decorate, wrap presents, or enjoy a peaceful moment. Share your love of baking with others by trying this cinnamon roll recipe or other vegan desserts this holiday season.

Jessica Baseler has been vegan for more than three years. She lives in Cedar Rapids with her husband and one cat. She works as an accountant, and in her free time she loves to sew, craft and volunteer with animals.

For questions or comments regarding the Vegan Community of Eastern Iowa, send an email to veganeasterniowa@gmail.com or visit www.veganeasterniowa.org. Everyone is welcome to join the VCEI on Facebook and MeetUp.

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Tasty Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking...
RECIPES
mamalovesfood.com

Crock Pot Candy

4 ounces Baker's German's sweet chocolate bar or other bittersweet chocolate bar. Add peanuts to the bottom of the crock pot, then layer the almond bark, chocolate chips and broken up chocolate bar on top. Cover and cook on low 1.5 to 2 hours, until all the chocolate has completely...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Vegan#Holiday Season#Powdered Sugar#The Cream#Food Drink
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
EatThis

We Tasted 9 Store-Bought Eggnogs & This Is the Best

Eggnog is synonymous with holiday celebrations but it is a polarizing beverage, i.e. you either love it or you hate it. A traditional recipe for eggnog can be terrifying from a food safety and health perspective, requiring a half dozen raw eggs and lots of cream and sugar. But for those that love it, a cold December evening just isn't the same without a cup of creamy eggnog, spiked or not.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thebendmag.com

Traditional Christmas Bread Recipes

Bread is easy to take for granted. Maybe it’s because baking bread has been around since the dawn of civilization, or because lower quality, generic varieties are so widely available. And yet, those fresh, pillowy loaves formed by hand and proofed on a window sill are something else entirely. There...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
RECIPES
tasteofthesouthmagazine.com

Appalachian Soup Beans

Taste the quality of Camellia Brand beans with this classic dish. Rinse and sort beans. Place beans in a large bowl. Add enough water to cover beans by 2 inches. Cover bowl and let stand overnight. Drain beans. In a medium skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Is It Time for Holiday Cookies Yet?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Once a month Bon Appétit editor in chief Dawn Davis shares what’s on her mind by taking over our newsletter. You’ll find recipes she’s cooking, stories she’s loving, where she’s been eating, and more. It gets better: If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll get this letter before everyone else.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

The 10 Most Popular Pioneer Woman Cookie Recipes of All Time

We're gathered here today to talk about one of the greatest desserts ever invented: cookies! There are few desserts more comforting than a cookie, especially at Christmastime. Chocolate chip cookies, slice-and-bake cookies, sugar cookies, Christmas cookies...they each bring sweetness and joy to our lives. Since they're the ultimate comfort food,...
RECIPES
fifteenspatulas.com

Easy Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala is one of the true classics that has stood the test of time for a reason. It’s easy to make and absolutely delicious, with a creamy Marsala sauce, baby bella mushrooms, and fresh thyme. It takes less than 30 minutes to make, and it’s all done in one pan!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

66
Followers
54
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy