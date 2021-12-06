Former Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus announces bid for seat after removal from office in March

MARSHFIELD - Former Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus announced Monday morning that he intends to run for the seat again after he was removed from office in March.

McManus said on his Facebook page Monday he has taken out nomination papers from the city and is in the process of getting the 200 signatures from Marshfield residents needed to appear on the ballot in the April election.

The seat has been vacant since the city council voted 8 to 2 to remove McManus in March. The council voted in favor of McManus' removal, saying he erased public records, lied about his actions, blamed others for his mistakes and took an unreasonable amount of time to respond to an open records request.

Former District 4 representative Ken Bargender also announced on his Facebook page that he has taken out nomination papers and is seeking signatures. Other potential candidates who have taken out papers include Evan Dayton and Lois TeStrake, according to the city clerk's office.

Odd numbered city council seats are also up for election this spring.

The deadline for potential candidates to submit their signatures to the city is Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. A primary election, if needed, will be held Feb. 15. The spring election will take place April 5.

