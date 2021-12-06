ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rod Lindsey inducted into OIAAA Hall of Fame

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VxON_0dFQnrcN00

COLUMBUS — Rod Lindsey was inducted into the Ohio Interscholastic Athletics Administrators Association Hall of Fame for 2021 on Nov. 15, at its State Athletic Directors Conference in Columbus. He's also set to be inducted into the River View High School Athletic Hall of Fame this month.

Lindsey became the athletic director at River View High School in 2011. He retired from the district in August 2020 after 41 years of service. He taught physical education and health classes at every level for 35 years, was assistant varsity football coach for six years and assistant basketball coach for 19 years.

His main coaching contributions were in baseball. He spent 32 years coaching baseball at River View with 20 years as head coach. He also had 10 years coaching the junior varsity team and two years as assistant varsity coach.

His teams won six sectional titles and two district championships in 1995 and 1996, when they were also regional finalists. The Black Bears were districts finalists in 1997, 2003 and 2007. Lindsay's squad in 2002 finished 13th in the final Division II state coaches poll. They won the East Central Ohio League in 2005.

Lindsey was named the Coach of the Year in the Muskingum Valley League and Division II Eastern District Coach of the Year in 2002. He was Coach of the Year in the ECOL in 2005 and 2011.

Lindsey was instrumental in reorganizing the Eastern District Baseball Coaches Association in the mid 1990s. He coached in the first EDBCA All-Star Game in 1999 and again in 2011. That same year, he was inducted into the East District Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

During his nine years as athletic director at River View High School, sports teams won 12 district championships. He served as secretary on the executive committee of the EOIAAA from 2013 to 2018 and was presented the EOIAAA Horizon Award in 2013. In April 2021, Lindsey was inducted into the EOIAAA Hall of Fame.

In 2002, he served as president of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association. He was elected to the OHSBCA executive board after spending four years on the board of directors representing the east district. In 2007, Lindsey served on the coaching staff of the OHSBCA Ohio All-Star Team that participated in the Sunbelt Classic in Norman, Oklahoma. In January 2012, he was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Lindsey graduated form Granville High School in 1975 and was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame in 2002. He is a 1979 graduate of the University of Mount Union with a bachelor's degree in education. He earned a master's degree from Marygrove College in 2003.

Lindsey has been active in the community with the Coshocton County Fair Board, Coshocton County 4-H Junior Camp and Keene United Methodist Church as a trustee. He resides in Licking County with is wife, Sara.

