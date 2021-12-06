Local News Briefs: Rotary draws raffle winners

Rotary Club announces raffle winners

COSHOCTON — Coshocton Rotary Club has announced its 12 Days of Christmas raffle winners for Monday. Winners will receive an oil change and car wash from Jeff Drennen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Winners are Shane Rich, Becky Oswald, Vicki Walters, Hannah Brown, Doug Sampsel, Aline Ays, Amy Casey, Mike Zeigler, Heather Dawn Photography, Robert Moore, Ruth Bush and Steve Hammersley. The bonus $100 went to Kayla Jones.

Church program is Dec. 12

DRESDEN — An annual Christmas program will be Dec. 12 at Chalfant Church, 40019 Township Road 64B, Dresden. A carry-in dinner will be at 1 p.m. with the program at 2 p.m.