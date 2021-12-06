ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Local News Briefs: Rotary draws raffle winners

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JVtS_0dFQnqje00

Rotary Club announces raffle winners

COSHOCTON — Coshocton Rotary Club has announced its 12 Days of Christmas raffle winners for Monday. Winners will receive an oil change and car wash from Jeff Drennen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Winners are Shane Rich, Becky Oswald, Vicki Walters, Hannah Brown, Doug Sampsel, Aline Ays, Amy Casey, Mike Zeigler, Heather Dawn Photography, Robert Moore, Ruth Bush and Steve Hammersley. The bonus $100 went to Kayla Jones.

Church program is Dec. 12

DRESDEN — An annual Christmas program will be Dec. 12 at Chalfant Church, 40019 Township Road 64B, Dresden. A carry-in dinner will be at 1 p.m. with the program at 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Coshocton, OH
CBS News

Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will play in a family golf tournament next week. Woods' return to golf comes less than a year after he was injured in a car crash.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Kayla Jones
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

80
Followers
64
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy