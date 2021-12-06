ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis On The Overlooked Impact Of Oracene Price: “Hopefully With The Film, People Will See The Flowers That She Deserves”

By Antonia Blyth
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlL5f_0dFQnpqv00

In King Richard , Aunjanue Ellis is Oracene Price, mother and oft-unsung hero in the success story of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. As a determined and driven father and coach, the titular character Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) has long been known in the public eye as the man behind the sporting family’s magic. But while King Richard documents the incredible efforts and support Williams gave his daughters, it also sheds new light on the powerful athleticism, care and skill provided by Price. Ellis explains her own drive to allow Oracene to shine and the experience of selecting roles that Black women can get behind.

DEADLINE: Tell me about first seeing the King Richard script?

AUNJANUE ELLIS : Well, I was sent the script in the fall of 2019, and I think they had other people that they had in mind for the role. But it was interesting, you know, this happens every now and then where I hear that someone is attached to play the part or they’re looking at other people, but I wasn’t worried. I did a television show called Lovecraft Country . And that was another situation where they were going to someone else, but I wasn’t worried. I just felt that it was going to come back in some sort of way. And so, I don’t know the real history, the facts of what happened, but I got a chance to audition and just started taping when I was in Mississippi at home. That led to a conversation with [director] Rey (Reinaldo Marcus Green). And I guess that went well. And then that led to me coming to California to do a read with Will at his house. I was actually doing Lovecraft at the time. I had to do this whirlwind of flying in, flying out type of thing. And I couldn’t brush my teeth until I actually got to his house. So, I was brushing my teeth in the car, in the driveway. I’m outside Will Smith’s compound brushing my teeth and spitting toothpaste in his dirt. Girl, it was very elegant.

DEADLINE: What did you know about the Williams family going into this?

ELLIS : Well, I knew what everyone else knows. The stories that are written about him and what’s in the media about him. It was limited to that. And I had even further limited understanding of Miss Oracene, but you know, I just remember [Venus and Serena] when they were little girls and 60 Minutes came and interviewed them in Compton, so I just remember the feeling that I had when I watched that interview, the feeling of promise that I felt… I think that’s what’s so remarkable about them is that yes, they inspire young girls, but they also inspire grown women.

A person can be an incredibly talented athlete, but the inspiration of that person is limited to their play on the court or on the football field or whatever that sport is, but they don’t necessarily carry that spark of imagination when they leave the court or when they leave that field. But that’s what Venus and Serena are and that’s why they’re so incredibly motivating, inspiring, all those words, because of not just their play in tennis. I just see what they do and how liberated they are and unapologetic for how absolutely incredible [they are] and you can’t help but be moved by that, particularly in the patriarchal world that we live in.

DEADLINE: The sisters are executive producers. Did you get a chance to communicate with anyone in the family? Did the sisters give much input?

ELLIS : So Isha Price, who is Venus and Serena’s older sister, she was there every day. Venus and Serena came in and said hello, I know one time. I think they came back other times, but I wasn’t there. But from what I’m understanding, what they had said was that they would participate, but they wouldn’t necessarily come on as producer producers, Venus and Serena, unless they really dug the movie. I actually didn’t know that, I mean, Will has been telling that story. I was not aware of that. So, you know, they saw the film and felt they were satisfied with it. But Isha, their sister, was there every day.

I didn’t get to speak to Miss Oracene, but what I had was these recordings that they did of her, our director and our writer, director Reinaldo, and our writer, Zach Baylin, they did these recordings of her, and I just listened to them over and over and over again. And so, the magic of that is that I don’t have to ask anybody about her. I can just listen to her say who she was.

You know, the last two or three years I played real people.

DEADLINE: Yes, like in When They See Us for example.

ELLIS : Yeah. And what I decided was I had to make a decision about that. There wasn’t an active decision. I think that I just, on a subliminal way, a subconscious way, I don’t care. I don’t know how else to say that. I know that may sound insensitive, but what I mean by that is I certainly care about those people. I certainly care about the people that I’m portraying and that family, but that’s not my job though. I’m not doing a documentary where I’m creating these real moments. That’s someone else’s job. I’m an actor. I dally in the make believe. That’s what I do. And so, I take what I know of Miss Oracene. I listen to her words, that’s the raw material, that’s the clay. I’m there to play the character of Miss Oracene. And as long as I’m honest with that, that’s the most I can do.

I’ve been asked this question like, was that very emotional for you? And I said, no, it’s not emotional for me because if you go into it thinking, OK, I’m playing, or I’m a part of something where we are bringing alive a deceased family member and how emotional that is, what you’re doing is you’re playing a result.

DEADLINE: You said in another interview that your selection process has always had this layer of choosing roles that serve Black women?

ELLIS : It’s interesting, the level of responsibility that Black women have, particularly in film and really in any art form that they’re in, the level of responsibility is very different. It’s just very different. The demand on us to serve. Do you know what I mean?

First of all, there is that demand to serve in the first place. Whereas that demand to serve is not there for Black men necessarily, it’s certainly not there for our white counterparts, and I think that’s because we are seen on screen, particularly in these kinds of roles, so rarely. So, when it happens it’s just like the whole world wants you to meet all of these expectations. You have to meet all these expectations that are centuries old. That come from centuries-old trauma. You cannot let folks down. And I understand that because I’ve been there before, playing a role and disappointed folks, and [was] asked why did you play that role? Why did you do that? So, I know what I’m talking about… It is very hard.

So, you have that and that is magnified when you are playing a woman who actually lived. People love this family, you know? So, you can’t let down Black women, Black folks, then you particularly don’t want to let down the fans. The many thousands, millions of people who love the Williams family.

But the thing about it is, is that this idea of, Black womanhood not being a monolith, right? And so, what I had to do is say all of these things that this woman dealt with, the rejection, not getting credit, being discarded, being marginalized, you know, no one will hear her, all of that stuff. I have a way of expressing that, that comes out in a way that I would do it. That’s not who she is. I think she would say that everything that she does is informed by her faith in God. So, I had to use that as my sculpting knife in my dreams.

DEADLINE: I love that this movie redresses the balance a little bit, because it shows that she was an athlete and a coach. I don’t think anyone really knew that.

ELLIS : No, no I didn’t. When I was doing my initial research, I went to Wikipedia and you know, she was described as a coach and I saw, you know, I had such a cynical response to that. I was like, oh that’s a bit of an overreach. You were really just there being a wonderful mother, cheering for your daughters, but calling yourself a coach? Really? And then I felt so ashamed when I found out the truth. And they will tell you, they are very clear about the fact that, her daughters I mean, that it was a family enterprise and Miss Oracene was on the court. If it was double courts, right, Mr. Richard would be on one side of the court and Miss Oracene would be on the other side of the court. She trained herself. She trained herself to teach those girls how to play.

DEADLINE: It’s extraordinary.

ELLIS : Yeah. And the other thing about that is that I’ve been saying this, and I like it so I’m going to keep saying it. That if Mr. Richard was an architect of that dream, then Miss Oracene was a builder of that dream. And see the difference is that an architect can draw a sketch and he leaves, right? But the builders are there every day. The builders are there every day dealing with the asbestos. And what I mean by that is she could not compartmentalize her coaching because she, at the same time was their mother. She was sewing their outfits. She was doing their hair. She was cooking, cleaning, and I cannot say enough about this woman that no one knows. That no knows what she did. And so, I’m so excited that people always see her in the stands. I’m getting a little emotional, I’m sorry. People see her in the stands, and they see her clapping for her daughters. But now, hopefully with the film, people will see the flowers that she deserves.

DEADLINE: Have you heard anything specific about how the family feels about the film?

ELLIS : I know that they are supporting the film very actively and they have signed on to be producers on the film. So, they saw something they liked. And we had a big press day on Sunday, and they were there all day. They are really pushing the movie. They’re promoting the film. Miss Oracene was there on Sunday.

DEADLINE: What did that feel like? You saw her?

ELLIS : I did see her. It was good. I mean she’s just an accessible woman. I went up to her and I was like hi. I’ve had to do this so much in these last few years that I have to do a disconnect because if I leave myself too vulnerable to that, I can’t do my job. You know what I mean? So, it’s not that I don’t care about the people that I’m playing, you know, it’s that I can’t care because if I care then I can’t do my job. I can’t honor them the way that they need to be honored because now I’m paralyzed by their opinions.

Yeah. And you’re playing a result. You’re playing what they already accomplished. You got to play the process.

DEADLINE: I do want to get a little insight into what it was like working with Will as well. Tell me about that?

ELLIS : For everybody who wants to be a movie star, all the superstars in training should come and watch him on a set. When I walked into rehearsal with him the first day and the windows were full of Post-It notes. He had every beat in the film on a Post-It note. He does not have to do that, but he does not take what he’s doing for granted at all. He’s very, very serious about what he’s doing, but then that’s coupled with the intention he has of making sure that the people around him feel welcome and feel that they are taken care of. And that’s not limited to the first 10 people on a call sheet. That’s everybody.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Brown Dies: Actress Most Known For Her Roles On ‘Guiding Light’ And ‘As The World Turns’ Was 67

Television Soap opera actress Lisa Brown died on November 24 at age 67. Brown is most known for her roles on Guiding Light and As The World Turns. On Guiding Light, she played Nola Reardon from 1980-1985, and while working on the show she also starred in the broadway adaptation of 42nd Street. On As The World Turns, Brown held the role of Iva Snyder from 1985-1994.  “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades. She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland (Guiding Light head...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

African American Film Critics Top 10 Films Led By ‘The Harder They Fall’, ‘Respect’, ‘King Richard’

The African American Film Critics Association said Wednesday that it has selected Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall, King Richard, Respect, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Passing, Belfast, Who We Are, House of Gucci, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story as the group’s Top 10 films of the year. The AAFCA will reveal winners at  the 13th annual AAFCA Awards on January 17, 2022 in 15 competitive film categories, with an in-person ceremony set for March 2 in Los Angeles. The Harder They Fall, directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel and which premiered at this year’s London Film Festival, hit...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Reacher’s Malcolm Goodwin To Star In ‘The Great Wall Of Warren’; ‘Gentefied’s Karrie Martin Lachney Toplines ‘Nexus Dream’

EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm Goodwin (Amazon’s upcoming Reacher, The CW’s iZombie) has been tapped to lead The Great Wall of Warren, an indie dramedy from writer-director Victor Hawks, which also stars Kirby Bliss Blanton (Project X), Vanessa Curry (Behind The Trees), William “Big Sleeps” Stewart (Coffee & Kareem), Ester Tania Jiron (Anniversary), Dax Rey (Swan Song), Jackie Burns (Power Book II) and Yolonda Williams (Robocop). The film picks up two days before the lockdown of 2020 and finds Warren Grant (Goodwin) living his best Hollywood life, filling his days with frivolity and booze. Two days later, the world shuts down, and he soon...
MOVIES
higherperspectives.com

Will Smith, Once Bankrupt, Gave Up His 40 Million Bonus to Compensate ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars

"Money & success don't change people; they merely amplify what is already there." – Will Smith. Will Smith didn't always have money and fame, and whatever he has now he worked hard for. Will started working on rap songs, his first passion, when he was just 12 years old. He never stopped believing in himself, and even rejected an MIT offer to pursue music. Will's inspirational story didn't stop with his breakthrough role on Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Along his journey, he's known defeat and bankruptcy.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Too Cute Riding A Tricycle With Grandpa ‘King Richard’

Ahead of the release of ‘King Richard,’ Serena Williams showed off what her dad is like as a grandfather to her daughter, Olympia, in an adorable new video. When King Richard premieres on Nov. 19, the world will get to know Serena Williams and Venus Williams‘ father, Richard Williams. However, to the tennis pros, he’s still just dear ol’ dad! Serena proved that when she uploaded a sweet video of Richard getting in some bonding time with her four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In the video, Olympia rides her tricycle down the sidewalk, while Richard is proudly filming the exciting moment on his phone.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

It’s a Family Affair! Jaden and Willow Smith Stole the Show at the King Richard Premiere

The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
Person
Oracene Price
firstsportz.com

‘Wholesome!’ King Richard’s cast including Will Smith surprise kids at Wimbledon

King Richard– a film based on the life of Richard Williams, Serena and Venus’ father, hit the theatres last week and has received overwhelming response from fans all around the world. The film is based on the struggles Richard Williams had to face as a black citizen during the 80s and 90s when he tried to push Serena and Venus up the ranks in tennis.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Lovecraft Country
firstsportz.com

Video of Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams teaching Olympia to ride a bicycle goes viral

Born in 1942, Richard Dove Williams Jr is a tennis coach, and father of Venus and Serena Williams, known popularly as the Williams Sisters. Richard was instrumental in the sporting careers of his daughters, who were both ranked no. 1 in the world. The duo has a raked in 30 grand slam singles titles (Serena: 23 Venus:7) 14 doubles titles (paired together, unbeaten in finals), and 4 mixed doubles titles (2 each).
TENNIS
Black America Web

Black Twitter Puts On Capes To Defend ‘King Richard’ After One White Woman’s Ridiculous Criticism

One white author’s ridiculous take about King Richard starring Will Smith drew the ire of Black Twitter. King Richard stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the polarizing but insanely determined father of Venus and Serena Williams. The film details the rise of the Williams sisters, particularly Venus, from Richard Williams’ perspective while telling the story of his 78-page manifesto he came up with that put Venus and Serena on a path to greatness.
CELEBRITIES
Denton Record-Chronicle

Speak softly and carry a big racket: ‘King Richard’ is the year’s best, most moving film

Rated PG-13, 138 minutes. Now playing in theaters everywhere and available to stream on HBO Max until Dec. 20. If you watch one movie with the family over the Thanksgiving break, make it the Will Smith-starring King Richard. This is one of those once-in-a-while sports dramas with so much to offer beyond good feels and a touching message. It’s the full package, showcasing many of the year’s very best acting performances, film direction, screenwriting, cinematography, editing — we could go through nearly every filmmaking category. It’s just that well made, in addition to being a smart, moving and intense film that takes big swings and makes contact every time.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
njurbannews.com

ROAD TO OSCARS: KING RICHARD —A FATHER’S DREAM HELPS SHAPE LEGENDS

“King Richard” is about the vision and the conviction of one man — Richard Williams (Will Smith) and his determination to turn his gifts daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s greatest tennis players. He started building their road to success along with his wife Brandi (Aunjanue Ellis) — even before their girls were born and he wrote down a 78-page manifesto, and according to the film credits at the end of the movie, most of these things have come true.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal on ‘King Richard’ Training, ‘Sicario’ Improv and Frank Castle’s Future

For King Richard star Jon Bernthal, athletics and acting go hand in hand. He even speaks in sports metaphors to Reinaldo “Rei” Green, who directed the actor in King Richard and on David Simon’s upcoming HBO miniseries, We Own This City. While Bernthal was a decorated athlete growing up, he had never really stepped foot onto a tennis court until he was cast as Rick Macci, one of the most successful tennis coaches in the sport’s history. So to believably play Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis coach, Bernthal dedicated himself to the game for three hours a day during the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy