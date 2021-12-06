ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Medina Spirit, Kentucky Derby 2021 Winner, Dies After Workout At Santa Anita Park

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYJ6q_0dFQnnKh00

Medina Spirit , the three-year-old thoroughbred racehorse whose 2021 win at the Kentucky Derby drew controversy when he later tested positive for a corticosteroid, died this morning after collapsing after a track workout at Santa Anita Park in California.

According to the Paulick Report, a horseracing news publication, Medina Spirit collapsed following a five furlong workout, with a preliminary cause of death being a heart attack. The horse’s rider was unhurt.

The news was confirmed by the California Horse Racing Board’s Equine Medical Director Jeff Blea. A comprehensive necropsy including toxicology, forensics, and tissue sampling, will be performed at UC Davis in San Bernardino, California. An attorney for Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert confirmed the death to the Associated Press.

Medina Spirit’s Derby win remains under dispute due to the positive test for betamethasone, a medication prohibited on race days. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not yet held the required disqualification hearing.

Located east of Los Angeles, Santa Anita Park opened in 1934 and is California’s most widely known racetrack – but also among its most controversial. The facility has been under scrutiny since 2018 over an alarming number of horses dying during racing or training. Former Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey organized a task for to investigate and released a report two years ago that found “no criminal wrongdoing” on Santa Anita’s part. The track has improved its safety record since the 37 horses died during the troubled 2019 racing year.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

James Rosen Joins Newsmax As Chief White House Correspondent; Emerald Robinson’s Contract Won’t Be Renewed

James Rosen, who has been a correspondent at Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group, is joining Newsmax as chief White House correspondent. The network also said in a statement to the Washington Post that it is not renewing the contract of Emerald Robinson, who was taken off the air in November after posting a tweet of a baseless conspiracy theory over vaccines. Robinson had tweeted, “Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked. Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends.” She also later permanently suspended from Twitter...
POTUS
Deadline

DGA Summit Explores Advancing Latinos In Film And TV

More than 100 DGA members and industry decision-makers attended a Directors Guild’s summit Saturday that examined the underrepresentation of Latinos in the film and TV industry, and ways to increase their numbers. Latinos and Hispanics make up 18.5% of the U.S. population, but far less than half that percentage directed episodes of dramatic TV shows last season. “The chronic lack of inclusion by the studios and networks is something our guild has been fighting against for a very long time, as we’ve pushed for meaningful change,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in her opening remarks. “It’s mind-boggling to think that...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Hongyu “Neo” Li Tapped As Development Executive & In-House Writer For Starlight Media

EXCLUSIVE: Hongyu “Neo” Li has been tapped as a Development Executive & In-House Writer​ for Starlight Media, the production and finance company behind titles including Crazy Rich Asians, Maligant and Wuhan Wuhan. In his new role, he will he responsible for generating ideas, treatments, pitches, and scripts, and guiding producers and writers in the development of content, curating a growing slate of film and TV projects for Starlight. He will report directly to CEO Peter Luo. “Hongyu Li’s creative input plays a crucial part in the early stage of development and pre-sale for our projects,” said Luo. “He supports the company in all...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Sports
cbslocal.com

Racehorse Dies At Santa Anita Park, 20th Such Incident This Year

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Restiany, a four-year-old racehorse, died due to a training injury sustained on Thursday, November 25 according to state officials. Records indicate that Restiany is the 20th racehorse to die at Santa Anita Park this year – the ninth by training fatality. Two of the deaths are listed as “unknown,” while the final nine were racing deaths.
ARCADIA, CA
thecapitalsportsreport.com

3-year-old race champion Medina Spirit has died

The horse racing community is mourning, as 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has died. The horse was working out on Monday morning at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The horse then collapsed and died. The horse was three-years-old. “My entire barn is devastated by this news,” legendary trainer...
ARCADIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Lacey
Person
Bob Baffert
The Baltimore Sun

Laurel Park cancels horse racing for second straight week as track improvements continue

The Maryland Jockey Club and its parent company, The Stronach Group, have canceled a second weekend of racing at Laurel Park as officials continue working on improvements to the track’s dirt surface after eight horses suffered fatal breakdowns in October and November. The Stronach Group’s chief operating officer, Aidan Butler, and the president of its racing division, Mike Rogers, appeared ...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Medina Spirit’s shocking death is yet another reason we should end horse racing

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s death is shocking in just one regard: we never learn our lesson. It’s long past time for this so-called sport to disappear. Horse racing is cruel, mercenary, abusive and lethal. “Medina Spirit’s [death] is the biggest . . . in horse racing currently,” Patrick Battuello, founder and president of Horseracing Wrongs, tells the Post. “But pubescent horses collapsing and dying — this is just business as usual.”
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

Derby Winner Medina Spirit, Who Underwent Strict Testing Ahead Of Preakness, Collapses, Dies In California

(AP/WJZ) — Medina Spirit, the highly scrutinized Kentucky Derby winner who underwent a series of drug tests to run in the Preakness Stakes, collapsed and died after a workout Monday at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt trained by Bob Baffert had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic a month ago at Del Mar, according to Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney. Baffert said in a statement that the horse suffered a heart attack. “My entire barn is devastated by this news,” Baffert said. “Medina Spirit was a great champion, a member of our family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Anita Park#The Paulick Report#Equine Medical#Uc Davis#Medina#The Associated Press
The Baltimore Sun

Eight horses die at Laurel Park after suffering fractures on track since October; weekend racing canceled

Track officials at Laurel Park suspended thoroughbred workouts and called off three planned racing cards for this weekend after eight horses suffered fatal fractures in October and November while racing or training over the recently installed dirt surface at the facility. “While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
theplaidhorse.com

Get up to date with some of the latest news and stories from the horse racing world

If you are a fan of placing bets on sport, then you surely will enjoy finding odds on horse racing. It is one of the ideal sports for betting fans, as there are so many races happening around the world at any one time, that you’ll always be able to find something to bet on. There is a reason that horse racing betting has endured for centuries. Especially now in the modern era, when you can use your smartphone to place a bet on any upcoming event.
SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Horse Racing Regulators Question Laurel Park Executives After 8 Horses Die In 2 Months; Track To Remain Closed To Racing

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland horse racing regulators questioned executives with Laurel Park after eight horses suffered injuries and had to be euthanized since early October. The Maryland Racing Commission will reportedly make a final decision one week from today on whether racing can resume at Laurel. If they give the green light, it will start again on December 16th. The latest incident happened on Nov. 28, when American Playboy suffered injuries that would later prove fatal. “When you have a number of injuries, something sends a red flag and you’re not too sure what’s going to happen so you try to minimize...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorBiscuit

Auto Club Dragway Killed: So Cal’s Only 1/4-Mile Dragstrip

The last remaining public quarter-mile dragstrip, where drag racing was born, has closed permanently. Auto Club Dragway. It was part of the Auto Club Speedway venue in Fontana, California. Open for more than a decade, it was announced over the weekend the dragstrip won’t reopen. Is there a dragstrip left...
FONTANA, CA
Deadline

Deadline

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy