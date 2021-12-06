Winter Haven man, 28, killed in crash on I-4 in Seffner

A 28-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Monday morning on Interstate 4. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

SEFFNER — A 28-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Monday morning when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. near the interstate’s mile marker No. 10 in Seffner, troopers said.

Troopers said the man was speeding while trying to change into the outside lane. He struck the rear passenger side of the tractor-trailer and was ejected from his seat. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The man died after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old Lakeland man, was not injured. The names of both men were not released by troopers.