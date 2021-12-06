ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seffner, FL

Winter Haven man, 28, killed in crash on I-4 in Seffner

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9boH_0dFQndVR00
A 28-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Monday morning on Interstate 4. [ Florida Highway Patrol ]

SEFFNER — A 28-year-old Winter Haven man was killed Monday morning when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. near the interstate’s mile marker No. 10 in Seffner, troopers said.

Troopers said the man was speeding while trying to change into the outside lane. He struck the rear passenger side of the tractor-trailer and was ejected from his seat. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The man died after being taken to a hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 48-year-old Lakeland man, was not injured. The names of both men were not released by troopers.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Riverview bicyclist dies after crash on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough, troopers say

A bicyclist who sustained serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 73-year-old Riverview man was riding his bike north of Riverview Drive when troopers say he crossed into the path of a pickup truck being driven by a 51-year-old Riverview woman and was struck around 10:49 a.m. Nov. 19.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Boy, 13, dies after 3-vehicle crash on I-75

A 13-year-old boy who was injured in a 3-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County on Oct. 7 died Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The boy was one of three people hospitalized after troopers said a 33-year-old Brooksville man driving a pickup truck became distracted by spilled coffee and failed to slow down near milepost 281, slamming into the back of a sedan driven by a 27-year-old woman from Horatio, Arkansas. The woman’s sedan was propelled into the back of a sedan being driven by a 28-year-old Mascotte man, the Highway Patrol said.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa motorcyclist dies after crash on U.S. 41

A Tampa man injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night died on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. 41 near 10th Avenue South. Troopers said the motorcyclist, 53, was driving south on the inside lane when he lost control. Both he...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Winter Haven, FL
Accidents
City
Seffner, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seffner, FL
Crime & Safety
Seffner, FL
Accidents
Tampa Bay Times

Body found in New Port Richey ID’d as Kathleen Moore, Pasco sheriff says

A body found in New Port Richey Tuesday has been positively identified as Kathleen Moore, a 34-year-old Pinellas woman who has been missing for more than a week. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference Tuesday that Moore’s body had been found earlier that day and that it was positively identified via identifying tattoos. The news comes a day after Nocco announced the arrest of Moore’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Collin Knapp, in Moore’s death.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I-75 to close in southern Hillsborough for road work

Hillsborough County will close portions of Interstate 75 near Apollo Beach twice this month during overnight hours. The highway closing, between exits 240 and 246, will let crews pour concrete on a bridge as part of the Paseo al Mar Boulevard construction project. The northbound lanes will close 11 p.m....
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Tampa Bay Times photographer’s year in photos: Douglas R. Clifford

Cameron Herrin reacts the moment he hears his sentence — 24 years in prison — at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the Hillsborough County Edgecomb Courthouse before 13th Judicial Circuit Court judge Christopher Nash in downtown Tampa. Herrin was the driver of a Ford Mustang that collided with a mother and daughter on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018, as Herrin, who was then 18, was racing another driver, John Barrineau. The Mustang hit David’s wife, Jessica Reisinger-Raubenolt, who was pushing thier 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, in a stroller across the iconic Tampa roadway. Both Herrin and Barrineau pleaded guilty late last year to vehicular homicide. Barrineau made a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison. Herrin has left it up to judge to decide what his penalty should be. He faced a maximum of 30 years in prison. Sentencing guidelines suggested about 18 years.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Interstate 4
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas puts pause on new retail sales of cats and dogs

Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to place a year-long moratorium on the expansion of retail sales of cats and dogs. The moratorium prevents any additional pet stores intending to sell the animals from opening in the county, but pet stores already selling them in Pinellas will be able to continue business as usual.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas approves slight changes to county commission maps

The Pinellas County Commission has approved updated boundaries for its single-member district map and its at-large member district map, with the most significant changes affecting Clearwater voters. The approval marks the end of the redistricting process, which occurs once a decade after each U.S. Census to adjust for population shifts....
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ new climate change plan: $270 million for first wave of statewide projects

Florida is set to commit hundreds of millions to adapt to the impacts of climate change — with the promise of much more money on the way. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the “Always Ready Florida” strategy at an afternoon press conference in Oldsmar, near Tampa, on Tuesday. He said the 3-year plan includes $270 million in state money for more than 76 projects around the state.
OLDSMAR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Dec. 6-12

Bowzer’s Holiday Rock and Roll Party: The 13th annual musical celebration features Jon Bauman of Sha na na, Peter Noone’s Hermans Hermits and more. $41.75-$81.75. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. The Greatest Showman: A Christmas Remix: This live musical-style stage show puts a holiday...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Schools face tough times teaching math amid ‘CRT’ complaints

Schools across Florida and the nation have made strides to attempt to diversify their curricula to ensure that students see real life in their lessons. That includes in their STEM classes. At the same time, there’s been backlash by some people against what they see as too much emphasis on race in school. It’s become a conundrum for teachers as they attempt to navigate the crosscurrents. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

First omicron COVID cases detected in Florida, one at a Tampa VA hospital

Florida has discovered its first known cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19. State health officials said the first known case was identified Monday in a COVID-19 patient in St. Lucie County. The Florida Department of Health says it has begun contact tracing efforts to “identify any possible exposures, as well as implement any necessary isolation and quarantine protocols.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy