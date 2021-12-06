ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: NJ student in custody for threatening "SHS" student in social media post

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A student in New Jersey is in police custody, accused of making a threatening social media post directed at a "SHS" student.

In a letter to parents today, Stratford High School Principal Jack Dellapiano says school officials were made aware of a threat of violence made against an 'SHS' student.

Dellapiano says school officials and police determined the threat was not credible and they are unsure which "SHS" is being referenced in the post. However, he says an increased police presence will be noticeable at Stratford High School today.

Dellapiano says a student has been taken into custody in New Jersey who police believe is responsible for creating and sharing the threatening post on social media.

