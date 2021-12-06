Billie Eilish Takes Exciting Step In Her Career With 'Male Fantasy' Video

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish doesn't just star in her latest music video—she took the reigns on directing and editing, as well.

On Monday (December 6), Eilish dropped the video for her her latest single off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever . Not only does Eilish star in the video for 'Male Fantasy,' but she excitedly shared with fans that she also directed and edited the visual.

"Directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee!" Eilish exclaimed on Instagram ahead of the song's release. "One of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying."

When the video finally dropped, the 19-year-old singer once again took to Instagram to share her excitement over the project. "directing and editing this video was such a joy and the best experience from start to finish. go go go watch it now hope you enjoy," she wrote alongside a clip from the music video.

Eilish first released Happier Than Ever back in July . Ahead of 'Male Fantasy' getting the music video treatment, Eilish released 'My Future,' 'Therefore I Am,' 'Your Power,' 'Lost Cause,' 'NDA' and 'Happier Than Ever' as promotional singles for the album. All six tracks ended up charting in the top 40.

As Eilish continues to try her hand at new skills, her music continues to be celebrated by fans and critics alike. She was just nominated for six Grammys for Happier Than Ever , including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Music Video, Pop Solo Performance, and Music Film. Since releasing her debut album W hen We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back in 2019, she's won seven Grammys.