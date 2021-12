Every month brings with it a new controversy in the games industry. Whether it’s cheating at E-Sports events, a lack of oversight on a remaster of a classic or rampant abuse the likes of which hasn’t been seen since #MeToo the games industry has experienced it. The dominant one for the latter half of 2021 was the Activision-Blizzard abuse scandal. The relatively young video game business seems almost immune to the scandals and controversies that would see stock plummet and shareholders swim for shore like rats from a sinking ship. But the length, breadth and sheer scale of what went on behind closed doors at Activision-Blizzard means that it simply won’t go away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO