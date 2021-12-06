Don’t Forget to Vote for the Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling! November Athlete of the Month

Now in her final year at Trenton High School, senior Jane McClelland has long been known to those who follow the Trenton swimming program. Named the MVP of the team during her freshman year, McClelland has only continued to raise the bar both in and out of the classroom during her four years with the Trojans. Carrying a 4.26 grade-point average, McClelland is also a member of the Math Club and the National Honor Society. In the pool, she has been named All-State during both her sophomore and junior seasons. Along with that, she was also named MVP of the team during her junior year, has been an individual Downriver League champion five times, named All-League three teams and holds varsity and league records for the 500-yard freestyle. With her efforts across the board during her time at Trenton, it should come as no surprise that she will have a number of opportunities to choose from as she decides on her next step both academically and athletically. As of now, McClelland is considering both Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and Penn State University as potential options, each of which she would join the swim team. While she has not yet chosen where she will attend, McClelland intends to major in meteorology and climatology, a path she was driven toward after learning about weather in school and getting hooked. Though the next step in her journey is not clear as of yet, her parents, Laura and Matt McClelland, know that the sky is the limit for their daughter. — Brian Rzeppa.

TRENTON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO