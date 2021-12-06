ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Forget to Vote for the Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling! November Athlete of the Month

By Admin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou only have two more days to vote for the Summers Plumbing Heating & Cooling! November Athlete of the Month. Cast your vote before voting closes December 8th at 11:59PM. Taylor has played approximately 25 min. per game to start the season. She is averaging 5.6 points per game, 4.0 rebounds...

Daily Targum

Meet November's female athlete of the month: Osh Brown

Basketball is so much more than a game for graduate student forward Osh Brown and her family. It is a unifying force that has brought Brown and her brothers close both on and off the court. Brown started her basketball journey playing street ball with her cousins and brothers. It...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
cuestaathletics.com

Cuesta College Male Athlete of the Month Jacob Sill November 2021

Cuesta College Athletics Department is proud to announce this month's selections for the Cuesta Athlete of the Month. This distinct honor recognizes two Cuesta College Athletes each month during the school year who have performed to the highest standards in their sport. Our male selection for November is Poloist Jacob Sill.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Kait 8

KAIT Athletes of the Month (November 2021)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month. You nominated 57 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast over 4,300 votes on our website. Boys Athlete of the Month: Jamison Davault (Paragould football & basketball) The November Boys Athlete of...
JONESBORO, AR
fisherstigersathletics.com

Vote Now for Tiger’s own Tate Meaux! Indiana Members Credit Union November Athlete of the Month

Tigers fans! It’s time to vote for Indiana Members Credit Union’s November Athlete of the Month. Nominated for Fishers High School this month is:. Tate is an exceptional student, friend and athlete. He cares very much for the people around him and goes out of his way to brighten peoples day and encourage them to do their best. As an athlete, this year Tate finished 24th overall in the State Cross Country meet, making him an all state runner. He was also a 1600 Regional Qualifier.
INDIANA STATE
cune.edu

Nordaker, Schutte honored as BAAM November Athletes of the Month

SEWARD, Neb. – Courtesy of their efforts throughout the entire month, Gabi Nordaker of the volleyball program and Noah Schutte of the men’s basketball program have been named the Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Month for November 2021. Nordaker and Schutte emerged as the winners of a vote conducted at the BAAM luncheon held on Tuesday (Dec. 7). Nordaker also took the same honor for September.
SEWARD, NE
trentontrib.com

Expert Heating & Cooling Student Athlete of the Month: Dec. 2021

Now in her final year at Trenton High School, senior Jane McClelland has long been known to those who follow the Trenton swimming program. Named the MVP of the team during her freshman year, McClelland has only continued to raise the bar both in and out of the classroom during her four years with the Trojans. Carrying a 4.26 grade-point average, McClelland is also a member of the Math Club and the National Honor Society. In the pool, she has been named All-State during both her sophomore and junior seasons. Along with that, she was also named MVP of the team during her junior year, has been an individual Downriver League champion five times, named All-League three teams and holds varsity and league records for the 500-yard freestyle. With her efforts across the board during her time at Trenton, it should come as no surprise that she will have a number of opportunities to choose from as she decides on her next step both academically and athletically. As of now, McClelland is considering both Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and Penn State University as potential options, each of which she would join the swim team. While she has not yet chosen where she will attend, McClelland intends to major in meteorology and climatology, a path she was driven toward after learning about weather in school and getting hooked. Though the next step in her journey is not clear as of yet, her parents, Laura and Matt McClelland, know that the sky is the limit for their daughter. — Brian Rzeppa.
TRENTON, MI
knightstownathletics.com

Boys Varsity Wrestling Earns 4 County Champs, Takes 6th at Panther Invite

The Panther Wrestling Squad again took to the mats at KHS on 12/11 capturing 4 individual titles in the process. The Panther Invite combines the Henry County Tournament into a larger field of teams. In the Henry County action, Knightstown was led by Senior Luke Thomas at 152, Freshman Jacob Lund at 160, Junior Baylor Hogan at 170, and Sophomore Korban Reece at 195 all winning Henry County Individual Titles.
HIGH SCHOOL
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS

