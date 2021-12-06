High School Musical's Monique Coleman Reveals How Corbin Bleu Helped Her After Pregnancy Loss

Singer Jessie J revealed on Nov. 24 that she'd quietly been expecting a baby until learning this week that she'd lost the pregnancy. "💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" Jessie, 33, shared on social media the day before Thanksgiving. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔," she continued in the caption. Jessie went on to say: "I feel like I have no control of my emotions …," but said she was sure she wanted to perform at her show, as planned. "Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," she explained. Before signing off, Jessie shared some backstory, telling followers: "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short …" The singer also acknowledged she was "still in shock" and struggling with extreme sadness. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she wrote. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room."

