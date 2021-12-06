ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

High School Musical's Monique Coleman Reveals How Corbin Bleu Helped Her After Pregnancy Loss

By Kate Schweitzer
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monique Coleman, who starred in the popular High School Musical film franchise, revealed that she experienced a pregnancy loss last year and was able to lean on her former on-screen love interest, Corbin Bleu, for support. In an interview with People, Coleman – who reunited with her HSM co-star...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Jessie J reveals pregnancy loss: 'The sadness is overwhelming'

Jessie J revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before a scheduled performance in Los Angeles. The British singer shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, along with a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test. She began the caption with a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Yesterday morning...
CELEBRITIES
PennLive.com

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion’ tonight: How to watch and stream for free

“High School Musical” co-stars Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu reunite on screen for Lifetime’s latest Christmas film this week. “A Christmas Dance Reunion” premieres on Lifetime on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on Philo. Bleu and Coleman play high school dance partners Barrett Brewster and Lucy Mortimer who reunite at Winterleigh Resort to help celebrate the hotel’s final Christmas season.
THEATER & DANCE
Laredo Morning Times

‘High School Musical’ Stars Reunite for ‘A Christmas Dance Reunion.’ Here’s How the Lifetime Movie Came Together

While made-for-TV holiday movies have enjoyed an explosion in popularity in the past five years, they’re not a new phenomenon for Lifetime. The network has been making ripped-from-the-headlines films for three decades at this point and has the whole process down to a science: a few months for development and writing, 15 days for filming, a few weeks for post-production, and voila — a feel-good romance ready for air. In the case of “A Christmas Dance Reunion,” COVID-19 precautions meant that the production, which filmed in November 2020 at the height of the pandemic, had a little extra wiggle room. But not much.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Bleu
Person
Monique Coleman
dallassun.com

Jessie J reveals heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss in emotional post

Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Jessie J recently got real about her emotions after revealing on social media that she suffered a pregnancy loss. According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer shared in an emotional post on Instagram that she had "decided to have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical#People Coleman#Hsm Co Star
Us Weekly

Jessie J Suffers Pregnancy Loss After Deciding to Have Baby on Her Own: ‘Still in Shock’

Opening up. After deciding to have a baby on her own, singer Jessie J has suffered a pregnancy loss. “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘Seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,’” the England native captioned an Instagram selfie with a pregnancy test on Wednesday, November 24. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Price tag' hitmaker reveals devastating pregnancy loss, plus more news

Singer Jessie J revealed on Nov. 24 that she'd quietly been expecting a baby until learning this week that she'd lost the pregnancy. "💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" Jessie, 33, shared on social media the day before Thanksgiving. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔," she continued in the caption. Jessie went on to say: "I feel like I have no control of my emotions …," but said she was sure she wanted to perform at her show, as planned. "Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," she explained. Before signing off, Jessie shared some backstory, telling followers: "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short …" The singer also acknowledged she was "still in shock" and struggling with extreme sadness. "But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she wrote. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Family Christmas Card

Kelly Ripa's 2021 Christmas card is here! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil her family's annual holiday card, which features herself, husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who recently graduated high school and left for college.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Dyed Her Hair Blond, and We've Spent All Day Double Tapping

Naomi Osaka dyed her hair blond. This isn't the star's first time experimenting with her hair color. Celebrity hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper is behind the look. Naomi Osaka is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles. Since her rise to superstardom, we've seen the athlete rock everything from red braids to a pink wig and has even accessorized with gems in her baby hairs. However, for the most part, she's remained consistent with her signature brunette curls, until now.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lawson Bates’ Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Shares Exciting Wedding News

The wedding bells are getting closer for Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen! The Bringing Up Bates stars are getting married soon, so it looks like wedding planning is underway, according to an update from Tiffany. Fans are very excited to see all of their wedding plans come together for their big day. While there aren’t too many details about the upcoming nuptials, Tiffany has made a huge decision.
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nightbirde Shares Update On Cancer Treatment: “I’m Getting A Little Better”

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, a singer who received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, provided an update on her cancer treatment after she withdrew from the talent competition in August. Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, the singer said that treatment has been going well, if not a bit slowly. “It’s happening slow little by little, day by day. I’m getting a little better,” she told the CNN host. “I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. A bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size so we’re on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post. With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy