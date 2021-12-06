ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Day: Dec. 6

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalaxy Girl is ready to blast off to her forever home and new...

www.wral.com

fox5atlanta.com

Pets of the Day from FurKids

Blakely is a super sweet terrier and pit bull mix who is good with adults, children, and all other dogs she meets. Pumpkin Pie loves racing around the room and running up to people she loves for attention.
PETS
lhvc.com

Community Pet Spotlight (Noodle, Dec. 1)

Meet Noodle! Noodle is a 3 and a half year old Black Lab. Noodle is on the small end, weighing in at just 18lbs. However, she is FULL of personality! Noodle loves walks and being outdoors. She is looking for an active family and home to call her own. Noodle also loves the company of other 4 legged friends and would be happy to just romp and play all day! When the day is done and the sun is setting, you can find Noodle curled up somewhere ready for bed. If you are interested in meeting Noodle or any of our other wonderful foster pets, please go to farfels.com or call (303)443-7711.
PETS
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Offers Home For The Holiday Pets

Oregon Humane Society is asking the public to open their hearts and homes to the cats, dogs, puppies, kittens, and small animals who are looking for a home for the holidays this December. Some of these pets have been awaiting adoption for just a few days; others have been waiting...
PETS
#Galaxy Girl
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Meet our pets of the week: A Lab mix, a horse and a rabbit

These pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because of the quick turnaround time of these adoptions, the pet we have listed may have already been adopted. Please be sure to call the Humane Society of Missouri or visit hsmo.org/adopt to verify that this animal is still available for adoption.
PETS
Sonoran News

Pet Adoptathon

(North of Deer Valley Dr, West of 40th Street) Many rescue groups on site. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Our rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help you make the best choice for your circumstances. Your new best friend is...
Fox40

Pets On The Patio

To adopt Freddie, call (916) 875-2287 and reference animal ID #A799518. During the month of November, the Bradshaw Animal Shelter is asking for new pet toys and treats to help spread holiday cheer. The goal is to have a stocking stuffed with toys and treats for every adoptable shelter pet in hopes to send them “Home for the Holidays” in the month of December!
SACRAMENTO, CA
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Callie, Simba and Quark from Pima Animal Care Center, Blue Crush, Jessie and Archer from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana and Smudge from Pawsitively Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of...
TUCSON, AZ
East Bay Times

East Bay pets of the week for Dec. 10

I’m Kit, the cat! I’m as sweet and joyful as that melt-in-your-mouth candy. I’m an active and friendly boy too, so I’m excited to engage in all things interactive — some cat toys would be excellent. I love affection, so if you’ve got some chin scratches and pets to spare, I’ll provide happy purrs! Please note that I’ve been treated recently for some urinary issues, so I’ll do best in a quiet home without young kids. If this sounds like you and you’d like a lifetime of feline joy, we’re a perfect match. For more information, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.
PETS
alachuacounty.us

Discounted Animal Adoption Fees

Alachua County Department of Animal Resources & Care is celebrating the 25 days of Christmas with adoption specials. For December, their adoption fees of $20 for cats and $40 for dogs are being discounted to equal the date of adoption ($1 on December 1, $2 on December 2, etc.). The earlier in December that an animal is adopted, the lower the adoption fee. All dogs and cats will go home with a goody bag ready to open on Christmas. The Animal Resources & Care shelter (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville) is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ALACHUA, FL
nonpareilonline.com

Dec. 7 Face of the Day: Stitch the dog

Stitch the dog is waiting for a new home, and this week only her adoption fee is only $25. Stitch is a 4-year-old female mastiff mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say she is very friendly and loving, but can be protective of her owners, so extra training to address this is encouraged. Her adoption fee covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.
PETS
southgatv.com

Pet of the Day: Larry, Moe & Curly

ALBANY, GA – Today we’re featuring not one, not two, but THREE sweet six-month-old male kitties! Because they are so mischievous, they’ve been named Larry, Moe and Curley. They’ll keep you laughing with their antics this Christmas season. While quite similar, these boys have markings that are just different enough...
ALBANY, GA
yourerie

JET Pet: Cattle Dog Mix Puppies up for adoption

Tonight’s JET Pet is one of ten Cattle Dog Mix puppies at the ANNA Shelter. There is one boy and four girls left. Make sure you do your breed research because these dogs are bred for a purpose. She has a very active mind and is looking for someone who like to do agility or like to go hiking or herding. There will be times when she wants to be cuddled and be a puppy, but an active owner would likely be best.
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hello, all my new friends. My name is Trixie, what’s yours? Can you guess what kind of dog I am? If you can’t, you are not alone. I’m a Pyredoodle. That means my momma is a great Pyrenees and Daddy is a standard poodle. Did you know that we Pyredoodles are a rather uncommon breed? I mean, how many standard poodles do you know? For that matter, how many great Pyrenees have you met? And how many love affairs can you imagine there could possibly have been between star-struck lovers of those two breeds, even if it was an arranged marriage, if you know what I mean?
PETS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Adoption Day at Inskeep Ford

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This time the host of Pet Pals TV, Patty Spitler, stopped by with her guest Jeff Inskeep. They discussed the upcoming Adoption Day at Inskeep Ford...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fairfax Times

Adopt A Senior Pet Month

“Woofs! Barkingly, senior dogs are the bestest pet you can adopt. Since I am a senior dog now, I can attest to our greatness and many reasons why humans should consider adopting one. Woofs.”. “Paws, Noah, yes, I’m a young pups with years to go before I’m a senior. Woofs!...
PETS
coolcleveland.com

All Cats Lovers Are Welcome at Meowy Cats’Mas on Waterloo

Do you love cats? (We don’t want to hear from you if you don’t!). You probably don’t love them as much as Jessica Manko, whose day job is at a low-cost spay/neuter clinic and whose passion is making sure feral cats are cared for. Her favorite hangout is the Millard...
PETS

