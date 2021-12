Hello and welcome to another update from beautiful EPCOT!. We’re constantly making our way to the parks to see what’s new. Over the past few days, we’ve visited EPCOT a few times for the start of the International Festival of the Holidays and much more. Heading to EPCOT soon or just wishing you could be there? Join us for a virtual trip around the park to see what’s new!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO