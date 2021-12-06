Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson is the ultimate stabilizer

There has not been an official date or game selected for Klay Thompson’s return; however, there have been discussions of a potential timeline landing sometime in late December. The Warriors have assigned Thompson to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the meantime to prepare for this. Thompson will likely play in several games at that level to get back in shape. The game’s speed can also be a bit much if he jumps back to the NBA level right away, which can actually increase the likelihood of a re-injury. The G-League is a perfect temporary stop for Thompson to adjust to game speed as he has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals. It is safe to expect Thompson to come back in late December or early January, but he should return to true form a month or so after that. Coming back from two serious injuries that have derailed many careers before is an incredibly complex thing to do, so be patient.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO