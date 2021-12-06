ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson is the ultimate stabilizer

By Tony Pesta
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA familiar issue is plaguing the Golden State Warriors currently. As great as this team and its supporting cast have been throughout the early season — this squad still suffers from a bit of instability. A tough loss against Phoneix was followed by a strong team performance to bounce...

bluemanhoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketball-addict.com

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals only thing Klay Thompson can’t do when he returns

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows what Klay Thompson needs to work on in his return. It is still yet to be determined when exactly can Klay Thompson make his Warriors return. However, the All-Star guard already played full contact scrimmages on Tuesday. Revealing how Thompson’s scrimmages went down, Steve Kerr reckoned that […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr reveals only thing Klay Thompson can’t do when he returns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Championship or bust’ spout is OK from Warriors’ Klay Thompson ... for now

Klay Thompson is allowed to say whatever he wants. A day after the Warriors’ All-Star shooting guard called the team “championship or bust,” head coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday backed the sentiment — if only because Thompson has been toiling on the sideline for so long. “It sounds like a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
NBA

Warriors Assign Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to Santa Cruz

The Golden State Warriors have assigned guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. Thompson, who has missed the last two seasons due to a torn left ACL and a torn right Achilles, and Wiseman, who underwent successful surgery to repair a right meniscal tear on April 15, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Warriors’ Klay Thompson finds his groove hoisting jump shots in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ — As his NBA teammates prepared for an early season showdown in Phoenix, Warriors guard Klay Thompson found his groove Monday in a minor-league arena resembling an oversize tent, a few blocks from the beach. He wore a blue No. 11 practice jersey, with a gold headband holding...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors recall Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, Damion Lee from G League

Lee, who was away from the team for the birth of his first child, is expected to play Friday against Phoenix. Thompson has been cleared for full practices and has been scrimmaging in Santa Cruz to continue his Achilles rehab, and Wiseman is recovering from meniscus surgery with one-on-one drills. Lee has been a consistent performer off the bench this season, averaging 8.9 points on 35.2% 3-point shooting.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors’ new dad Damion Lee reports to G League, where Klay Thompson steals the show

A consistent contributor off the bench this season for the Warriors, Lee is averaging 8.9 points on 35.2% 3-point shooting, but Thompson didn't look for him on the final play of the scrimmage. According to video taken by Sea Dubs play-by-play voice Kevin Danna, Lee was streaking down the right sideline in the final seconds of the scrimmage, with the score tied 81-81.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Stabilizer#The Golden State Warriors#Suns#Dougle#The San Antonio Spurs
lineups.com

When Will Klay Thompson Return?

There has not been an official date or game selected for Klay Thompson’s return; however, there have been discussions of a potential timeline landing sometime in late December. The Warriors have assigned Thompson to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, in the meantime to prepare for this. Thompson will likely play in several games at that level to get back in shape. The game’s speed can also be a bit much if he jumps back to the NBA level right away, which can actually increase the likelihood of a re-injury. The G-League is a perfect temporary stop for Thompson to adjust to game speed as he has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals. It is safe to expect Thompson to come back in late December or early January, but he should return to true form a month or so after that. Coming back from two serious injuries that have derailed many careers before is an incredibly complex thing to do, so be patient.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Warriors fans should be overjoyed about latest Klay Thompson scrimmage video

Warriors fans are awaiting the return of Klay Thompson but they should be excited by what he’s doing while rehabbing with G-League Santa Cruz. While the Golden State Warriors are looking like one of the NBA’s elite once again after some pedestrian years by their measure, the franchise also has an ace in the hole: Klay Thompson.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Says It’s ‘A Matter of Weeks’ Before Klay Thompson Returns

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is nearing his return. Head coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Thursday that it's a "matter of weeks" before the five-time All-Star returns from a torn Achilles that cost him the entire 2020-21 season and the beginning of this year. The Game @957thegame "Now it's literally a matter of weeks… These last few weeks may be the hardest time of them all because he feels like he's ready to play now.
NBA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Photo Gallery | Warriors’ Klay Thompson gets practice time in Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz

One of the great players in recent years in the NBA, Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson works on his stroke at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on Monday during Santa Cruz Warriors practice. A three-time NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson hasn’t played since the 2019 NBA Finals due to ACL and Achilles injuries. He has been cleared to return to practice as a full participant after missing the last two years and is scheduled to practice and scrimmage with local G-League team at least through Tuesday. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Klay Thompson receives cheers as he stays on the bench after Warriors win vs. Trail Blazers

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors improved to a league-best 17-2 record after securing their sixth consecutive win with a 118-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Yet, the cheers at Chase Center continued to roar long after the final seconds ticked off the clock on Friday night in San Francisco. After the game, injured guard Klay Thompson appeared to stay on the bench as the arena began to clear out.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

198K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy