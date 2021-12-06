Medina Spirit, 2021 Kentucky Derby winner who failed drug test, has died

SANTA ANITA, Calif. — Medina Spirit, the horse who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby died Monday after collapsing during a workout at Santa Anita, the Washington Post reported.

The 3-year-old colt was had been at the center of controversy since testing positive for medication after winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The drug, betamethasone, is an anti-inflammatory and is legal for horses to use, but not on race days. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not charged Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, or overturned the win, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sources close to Baffert told WLKY the horse may have died of a heart attack.

Medina Sprit had five wins in 10 career starts and earnings of $3,545,200, WAGM reported.

Monday afternoon, PETA posted on Twitter, calling for investigation into what caused Medina Spirit’s death.

