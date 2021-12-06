ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Evacuations Lifted For Miners Candle Fire Burning Near Dumont

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– All evacuations were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday in the Miners Candle Fire burning in Clear Creek County. The fire began near Dumont early Sunday morning. On Monday, the fire was...

denver.cbslocal.com

Redlands Daily Facts

Evacuation orders lifted for Arlanza fire on Thanksgiving morning

Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning after the Arlanza Fire in Riverside jumped containment lines Wednesday night amidst strong Santa Ana wind gusts. Officials began the evacuations after the vegetation fire, which began burning Sunday Nov. 21, began to threaten homes. Road closures on Mitchell Avenue and Valley Drive as...
RIVERSIDE, CA
City
Dumont, CO
County
Clear Creek County, CO
CBS LA

Evacuations Lifted After Arlanza Fire In Riverside Flares Up

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning for a wildfire which broke out last weekend in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside, and had been nearly fully contained, then flared up Wednesday amid powerful Santa Ana wind gusts. The Arlanza Fire burning in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (Riverside Fire Department) The Arlanza Fire erupted before noon Sunday near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street. Riverside Fire Department crews had been fighting the fire for several days. By Wednesday morning, it was 90% contained. However, amid gusty wind conditions, the blaze jumped containment lines Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations between Misty Ridge Drive and Mitchell Avenue, the fire department said. It also forced several road closures in the area. The fire sent up massive plumes of smoke. Firefighters were concerned about the winds carrying embers into neighborhoods. Crews made good progress on the flare up. Just before 8 a.m., the fire department reported that all evacuations had been lifted. Streets remained closed in the area between Mitchell Avenue, Valley Drive and Chadboune Avenue. Residents were also advised to spend too much time outside because of the smoke in the area. There was no word on a cause for the fire.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Ground fire burns hay bales near 119th Street and Quicksilver Road near Longmont

Firefighters helped contain and extinguish a stack of burning hay bales early Saturday morning near the intersection of 119 Street and Quicksilver Road near Longmont. According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the ground fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. to the Boulder County Communications Center. The release...
LONGMONT, CO
WRAL News

Pilot Mountain fire burns nearly 180 acres

Pilot Mountain, N.C. — A wildfire on Pilot Mountain has burned nearly 180 acres as of Sunday afternoon. The fire started around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday near the Grindstone Trail, according to NBC affiliate WXII. Fire officials said Pilot Mountain State Park would be closed Sunday, and likely the rest...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
#Candle#Fire Burning#Miners#House Fire#The Clear County Sheriff#Clearcreekoem
Independent Record

Wind-pushed fires burning near Great Falls, Browning as temp records are broken

GREAT FALLS — Hundreds of people in the town of Denton were forced to flee flames pushed by strong winds in central Montana on Wednesday, officials said. Downed power lines are believed to be the cause of a fire that started north of Stanford on Tuesday night and spread to Denton by early Wednesday afternoon. Officials said some structures had caught fire but it wasn't immediately clear how many.
GREAT FALLS, MT
News Channel Nebraska

Central Colorado wildfire evacuation orders lifted

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters made progress containing a 15-acre (6-hectare) wildfire in a central Colorado mountain community as authorities lifted evacuation orders Monday for residents who were forced to leave their homes a day earlier. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers told reporters the fire began Sunday as...
COLORADO STATE
Fox17

Fire in Colorado forces evacuations near Idaho Springs

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — High winds and dry conditions hampered efforts to put down a fire that prompted limited evacuations and destroyed at least two structures near Idaho Springs. The Miner's Candle Fire was estimated at around 20 acres Sunday. The fire forced deputies to make door-to-door evacuations in the...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Fire near Denton burning 10,644 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The West Wind Fire in Fergus County has burned 10,644 acres and is 0% contained. Twenty-five structures have been destroyed, including grain elevators, bridges and primary residences. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The following was posted by Montana DNRC:. The West Wind Fire was...
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
cbslocal.com

Cal Fire Lifts Burn Permit Requirements in 4 Counties

SONOMA (CBS SF) — Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced this week the easing of controlled burn permit requirements as rain and cooler weather lessen the chances of wildfires in the region. Cal Fire previously allowed residents to conduct controlled vegetation burns on their property during permissible burn days, so long...
SONOMA, CA
KOAT 7

Pre-evacuation order lifted, in Sandoval County fire

Pre-evacuation orders have been lifted, for people in the Pena Blanca area, as a fire continues to burn in Sandoval County. Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson says his crews, along with Cochiti Fire crews, have turned everything over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The fire has burned nearly...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
WAFB

Unattended candle causes house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An unattended candle is to blame for a house fire that happened on Wednesday, Nov. 24. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a call for a fire on Vickers Drive came in just after 6:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they noticed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Grand Rapids Press

Residents evacuated in overnight apartment fire

KENT COUNTY, MI – Residents at a Walker apartment complex were evacuated early Wednesday, Nov. 24, after a fire broke out in a second-floor apartment. The fire was reported at 12:28 a.m. at Apple Ridge Apartments, 306 Manzana Court NW. A maintenance worker spotted the fire and helped Walker police evacuate residents of the building.

