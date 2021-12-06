Evacuations Lifted For Miners Candle Fire Burning Near Dumont

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning for a wildfire which broke out last weekend in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside, and had been nearly fully contained, then flared up Wednesday amid powerful Santa Ana wind gusts. The Arlanza Fire burning in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (Riverside Fire Department) The Arlanza Fire erupted before noon Sunday near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street. Riverside Fire Department crews had been fighting the fire for several days. By Wednesday morning, it was 90% contained. However, amid gusty wind conditions, the blaze jumped containment lines Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations between Misty Ridge Drive and Mitchell Avenue, the fire department said. It also forced several road closures in the area. The fire sent up massive plumes of smoke. Firefighters were concerned about the winds carrying embers into neighborhoods. Crews made good progress on the flare up. Just before 8 a.m., the fire department reported that all evacuations had been lifted. Streets remained closed in the area between Mitchell Avenue, Valley Drive and Chadboune Avenue. Residents were also advised to spend too much time outside because of the smoke in the area. There was no word on a cause for the fire.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO