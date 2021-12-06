ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 45th Year, Ford F-150 Retains Crown As Truck Market Leader. With a lead of almost 150,000 vehicles over its nearest rival, the Ford Motor Co. is on its way to keeping its claim to the top sales slot in the truck market for the 45th consecutive year. For...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Ford Recalls 2022 Super Duties To Fix Exploding Airbag Housings

Ford announced another recall this time involving its Super Duty pickups. The recall involves airbag housings that break apart they are used. It is similar to the problems that other airbag housings have experienced during the Takata scandal/recall. Over the past decade or more, airbags and airbag housings have been...
CARS
CNN

Ford to ramp up its Mustang Mach-E output

New York (CNN) — Ford is increasing output for its Mustang Mach-Es in 2022, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley announced Friday in a tweet. The company's first mainstream all-electric vehicle is expected to reach more than 200,000 units per year for North America and Europe by 2023, Farley said, tripling its current rate.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Ford F Series#The Ford Motor Co#Maverick#New Products Responsibl
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
CARS
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Prime Owners Report Their Real MPG – Wow

We hear from people who own RAV4 Prime about their real-world gas mileage. A vehicle window sticker lists several important pieces of information that people may find useful or important. We can learn what features are standard, what is optional, and what additional accessories have been added. Pricing is detailed...
CARS
torquenews.com

SEC Investigation Into Tesla Is Not What You Think

There's a headline recently that Tesla is under investigation by the SEC. What's going on here and is this a big problem for Tesla? We'll show you what's going on and why it isn't what you think. With the news that Tesla is under investigation by the SEC (Security and...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Outsells Most Popular Luxury SUVs In China

Tesla Model Y is crushing the competition in China’s high-end SUV market, with the BEV crossover model having sold 23,117 units in November, a very good number indeed in the world´s biggest electric car market. This basically placed the Model Y outselling Audi Q5 and BMW X3, two very popular luxury SUVs that normally sell well in the Chinese market.
RETAIL
torquenews.com

Lucid Shows Off The Air's Voice Control Systems Powered By Alexa

Amazon's voice assistant allows Lucid Air drivers to control a range of functions in their vehicle and home, as this series of short videos demonstrates. When designing the ways in which drivers and passengers interact with the Lucid Air, special attention was taken to make the vehicle's interfaces, known as Lucid UX, seem cutting edge, even futuristic, while remaining familiar and easy to understand. The inclusion of tactile buttons instead of sequestering every function to a screen is an example of this.
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

Tesla Looking For "Hardcore" AI Engineers To Deploy Autonomy At Scale In Vehicles

On its way to achieve its mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, Tesla is currently accepting applications (and indeed, actively searching for creative talent) for its Artificial Intelligence & Autopilot division, which is aimed at developing and deploying autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. The...
CARS
torquenews.com

See the Incredible Future Jeep is Planning for Off-Roaders

Jeep is banking on enhanced connectivity really improving the driving experience for all Jeep owners. See this example of how new services can change the off-roading experience. Earlier we told you about the Stellantis plan to increase revenue in the future through improved software, subscriptions and connectivity. Today, Jeep is...
CARS
investing.com

Ford Motor vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy