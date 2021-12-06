Beverly Hills PD hires more officers to patrol city: 'Crimes of any kind will not be tolerated here'

Five newly-hired officers are out on patrol in Beverly Hills on Monday as the city increased its staff in response to the recent spike in crime.

The officers with Covered 6 Security will be armed and are set to patrol different parts of the city. The move comes days after a parolee with an extensive criminal record was arrested for a Beverly Hills home invasion and shooting that resulted in the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of a famed music executive.

He was caught after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the foot with an AR-15 while committing another break-in just an hour after allegedly killing Avant.

"This is one of the most protected and patrolled cities in the world," said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. "Crimes of any kind will not be tolerated here."

The rise in smash-and-grab robberies in the Los Angeles area is also a concern. Robbers recently made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the Louis Vuitton store on Rodeo Drive.

Plus, four suspects were taken into custody after thieves targeted a Home Depot in Lakewood , making off with hammers, crowbars and other tools, authorities said. They were arrested in Beverly Hills.

Several violent crimes have been captured on surveillance video, leaving residents worried.

One robbery occurred on the doorstep of a home in the Wilshire neighborhood in which the victims were beaten and robbed of jewelry and a "large amount of money."

The victims had walked home after dining at a restaurant in the area, according to police. As they got home, several suspects wearing vests with the word "police" on them and displaying some type of badge showed up. At least onehad a gun and another was armed with a rubber mallet.

In the video, they are seen confronting the victims, pointing a gun at them and at one point punching a man several times. They forced their way inside the home, where there were additional people already inside.

Residents in Beverly Hills hope the increased patrols will make a difference.

"I think it's great because it helps keep us safe," one resident told Eyewitness News. "So if there are people coming and planning to do things, maybe they'll get scared and run away."