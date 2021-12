Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, however, this season has been particularly rough for him and the team. After hurting his finger, the team went on a losing skid, and even with him back in the lineup, they have yet to recover. It has been a harsh reality for the team as they are currently in one of the best divisions in the entire NFL, and are sinking to the bottom, very quickly.

