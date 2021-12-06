Could tinkering with photosynthesis prevent a global food crisis?

Needless to say, there are a lot of people who have management issues. By this we don’t mean how we juggle work tasks with pressing family matters, but instead how blood sugar levels are controlled. Given that so many Canadians live day to day with blood sugar levels that are dangerously high and not properly managed, it’s clear that preventive strategies cannot be overstated. While blood sugar management is important to overall wellness in a variety of ways, including undeniably lowering the chances of developing diabetes, balanced blood sugar also helps support stable energy, mood, and brain functioning.
