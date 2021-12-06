Could tinkering with photosynthesis prevent a global food crisis?

If like me sometimes forget the expiry dates of food in your fridge, or leave leftover previously cooked food in your fridge a little too long, you may be interested in a new tag system called Nudge, specifically designed to help prevent food waste in your fridge. “The Nudge Tag, is an efficient system to take your intention and physically attach it to the target food item using a low cost Smart Tag. You don’t have to remember multiple dates and the information needed to change the behavior is close to the action.” Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $149 or £112 (depending on current exchange rates).

