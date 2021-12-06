ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

6 Things Devon Windsor Can't Live Without

By Mike Vulpo
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe interviewed Devon Windsor because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Victoria Beckham Will Be The Best-Dressed At The Work Christmas Party

This time last year, lockdown was looming and outdoor heaters were the unlikely investment piece people were shopping ahead of Christmas. Now, parties are back on the agenda – and Victoria Beckham is ready. Wondering how she’s prepping for party season? By scouring her own collections for dancefloor-worthy pieces to...
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

The Diffuser Brie Larson, Ellen Pompeo, and More Celebs Can't Live Without Is Secretly On Sale

This story originally appeared on People.com by Lindsey Greenfeld. Winter is here, which means we'll be spending more time in our homes over the next couple of months. So why not use the holiday season as an excuse to make your home (or a loved one's) more relaxing? One way to create a spa-like oasis in your space is with an essential oil diffuser. Similar to a candle, these machines disperse natural oils into the air to freshen up a room and help reduce anxiety. Celebs like Brie Lawson, Ellen Pompeo, Gweneth Paltrow, and Molly Sims can't live without the Vitruvi Essential Oil Diffuser (Buy It, $95 with coupon, was $119, amazon.com), and now's the best time to buy one since the machine and the brand's essential oils are 20 percent off at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari Says She ‘Lives’ in These Comfy Slides — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. In case you haven’t noticed, we’re huge fans of Kristin Cavallari‘s easygoing style. Yes, she looks flawless when she graces a red carpet — but it’s clear that she knows exactly what to wear when she’s just chilling out. The proper footwear is an absolute must, and we certainly trust her opinion on what shoes are best when there’s nothing on the iCal except relaxation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

The Ugg Slippers I Can’t Live Without Are on Sale for Black Friday

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. I was never really a slipper person. Women’s slippers always seemed either too flimsy or too...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Windsor
Parsons Sun

Healing CRYSTALS cured my STAGE FRIGHT! The stars who can't sparkle without their crystals!

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder was drawn to the supposed healing nature of crystals after an incident back in 2016 which saw her held by robbers. Whilst working alone in Paris, two men broke into Kim's property and held her at gunpoint whilst they robbed her of various items of jewellery. The star then turned to crystals to help her cope with the aftermath, as she explained to Ellen DeGeneres: “I was really inspired by healing crystals when, after my Paris situation, all my friends would come over and they’d bring me healing crystals, and I didn’t really know anything about them.”
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

You Can't Watch 'The Beatles: Get Back' Without Talking About the Fashion

Witnessing The Beatles' creative process in The Beatles: Get Back, the new Disney+ three-part series from Peter Jackson, is an undeniable thrill for any Beatles fan—but the fashion? That’s where you, my fashion-feening friend, will get hooked. While the fab foursome were often seen performing in clean-cut, collarless suits, some crafted by Italian-French designer Pierre Cardin, the unseen footage from Get Back offers an inside look at the band’s cornucopia of style—from Paul's cool-as-a-cucumber knits and George and Ringo's psychedelic color schemes to John's iconic circle rimmed frames. Here's some style inspiration, just *because*.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Supermodel#Retailer#Devon Windsor Ca
Hollywood Life

Paris Hilton Wears A Barbie Pink Dress As She Holds Hands With Carter Reum At Her Post-Wedding Carnival

Paris Hilton went all out for ‘Paris World’! The socialite donned one of her favorite colors as she arrived for her festive post-wedding carnival. Paris Hilton put her twist on bridal wear for her post-wedding carnival! The 40-year-old looked so in love with husband Carter Reum, 40, as the two held hands making their way into the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12. Paris turned heads in a custom Barbie pink dress wore designed by alice + olivia’s Stacey Bendet. The gorgeous gown included a high-low tulle skirt with crystal details, embellished mesh sleeves, and bodice overlay. She added a veil over her curled blonde blocks, and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses covering her face.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Goes Back to Blonde After A Year of Dark Hair

Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Cake Decorating Skills With Cake Boss. Gigi Hadid is sporting blonde locks again. After a year of experimenting with darker hair colors, including a fiery red at the Met Gala and several shades of auburn and brown, the supermodel was spotted with a bright blonde 'do in NYC yesterday. In the pics, which you can see here, the star's wavy hair falls to her midsection, with the crown of her head covered by a black beanie.
CELEBRITIES
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
APPAREL
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models a Chic Gray Tory Burch Suit & Square-Toed Leather Heeled Boots

Zaya Wade is a fashion icon in the making. And it only makes sense when you consider that she is the daughter of Dwyane Wade and her step-mother is Gabrielle Union. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) In her latest Instagram carousel post, the 14-year-old gave major fashionista vibes as she posed for pictures, where she’s seen wearing a sleek dark gray suit by Tory Burch. The ensemble consisted of a vest and pleated trousers. She styled her hair in knotless braids, but curled the ends. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry, which included hoop...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

E! News

127K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy