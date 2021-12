Texans general manager Nick Caserio declined an opportunity Tuesday morning to commit to coach David Culley for the 2022 season. That was the smart thing for Caserio to do. The Texans are the worst team in the NFL, and it would be foolish for Caserio to commit to Culley, any other member of the Texans’ coaching staff, or just about any player on the roster with five games left in this miserable season.

