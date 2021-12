Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night and the visitors could close the gap on the top three with a win.The Gunners have fastly improved their fortunes this season after being bottom of the table earlier in the campaign. Mikel Arteta rallied his troops and they are firmly in amongst the top of the table.Their last time out saw them lose to Manchester United but Arteta had glowing praise for Gabriel Martinelli despite the loss.He said: “He looked a threat. He had a big chance in the first half. He had some extremely good moments.”How can fans...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO