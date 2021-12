Like many Black people, I kept up with the nation’s opioid crisis with maximum side-eye. And if you’re reading this, you most likely know why. The massive wave of addictions and deaths and crime that came as a result of individuals using opioids was not demonized and labeled an American scourge. The individuals who were the actual addicts, the ones committing a crime wave that spread from “sea to shining sea,” weren’t castigated, criminalized or branded as immoral, soulless savages. Naw. None of that happened.

