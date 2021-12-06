ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football: Some players to target on the waiver wire heading into Week 14

By Cat Vasquez, Austin American-Statesman
Tom Brady's four touchdown passes, a tight end resurgence and the consistency of this season's fantasy MVP candidates highlighted NFL action in Week 13.

Brady has thrown at least four touchdown passes in six games this season and continues to impress at his age. His best target on the day was Chris Godwin, though Rob Gronkowski was on the end of two of Brady's TD tosses on the way to 58 receiving yards. Godwin finished with 15 catches for 143 yards.

Along with Gronkowski's performance, tight ends made a comeback this week, with Dallas Goedert gaining over 100 yards and scoring twice and George Kittle having a huge day as he finished with 181 yards and two scores.

Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp continue to be models of consistency and fantasy MVP candidates. Kupp has gained at least 90 yards receiving in eight straight games, finishing Sunday with eight catches for 129 yards and a TD. Taylor rushed for 143 yards and scored twice in his 10th straight game with at least one touchdown.

Taylor led the league in rushing yards Sunday while Justin Jefferson had the best day in terms of receiving yardage. You can't blame Jefferson for the Vikings' loss against the previously winless Lions. He had 182 yards and a touchdown.

The fantasy playoffs are approaching, and it will be important this week to add anyone off the waiver wire who can be helpful heading into Week 14 and beyond.

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Titans: We suggested you snatch him up before his bye in Week 13, but let's hope he's still available. He rushed 19 times for 109 yards in Week 12 and gets to face the Jaguars next.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Titans: Tennessee split Derrick Henry's duties between Foreman and Hilliard before the bye. The latter had the more explosive results, gaining 131 yards on just 12 carries and scoring a TD in Week 12. Both backs should remain involved.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints: Consider that he threw four interceptions and still had a QB1 performance in Week 13, and you can see why he's valuable. Hill rushed for 101 yards and threw for two TDs on the way to 264 passing yards against the Cowboys. His injured finger won't keep him from playing against the Jets.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings: With Adam Thielen now dealing with a high ankle sprain and good matchups coming up, Osborn could add to his value. He started the season strong, then fell off a bit as Thielen and Jefferson took the larger target shares. Osborn caught four passes for 47 yards and scored Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions: When a team gets positive results, it makes sense to see how it went about it. The Lions earned their first win, and St. Brown garnered 12 targets on the way to 10 receptions for 86 yards and the winning TD.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles: Though Miles Sanders is the lead back for Philly, Gainwell did get double-digit carries as he rushed for 54 yards and scored Sunday. He also caught five passes for 33 yards. The Eagles are off in Week 14, so pick him up only if you can wait.

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins: He returned from injury to catch five passes for 62 yards. Parker has caught at least four passes in every game he's played in this season. He's off next week, but he could be useful for fantasy teams bound for the playoffs.

Russell Gage, WR, Falcons: He should be the team's top wideout as a result of others' injuries, and he's looked like it over the past two games. He caught 11 passes for 130 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins: He's thrown five touchdown passes against just one interception over the past three games. His improved play makes him a decent option off fantasy benches if needed.

Deonte Harris, WR, Saints: Harris caught four passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys on Thursday and has flashed at times throughout the season. Matchups against the Jets, Bucs and Dolphins could result in useful fantasy production.

Seahawks defense/special teams: Seattle gets to take on a lowly Texans team that got shut out against the Colts in Week 13. The Seahawks haven't allowed more than 23 points in seven straight games. They have nine sacks and have forced eight turnovers in that span.

Titans defense/special teams: The Titans get to face the Jaguars in Week 14. Jacksonville's offense is nothing to be intimidated by, and the last time the teams played each other in Week 5, the Titans had two sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive TD.

