Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises Bearcats: "I'm Gonna Be Rooting Like Heck for Them'

Freeman was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator for four seasons

CINCINNATI — Marcus Freeman will officially be introduced as Notre Dame's head football coach on Monday afternoon.

The former University of Cincinnati defensive coordinator admitted he couldn't root against the Bearcats, even though a UC loss against Houston would've helped Notre Dame's chances of making the College Football Playoff .

"I could not root against Cincinnati. Those are kids I helped recruit," Freeman said on the Dan Patrick Show. "Those are kids that you love, those are kids that you recruit, those are kids that you grow with and Coach Fickell, he was obviously my college position coach and somebody that gave me the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator for the first time. I was rooting like heck for that program, for him and those kids."

Freeman acknowledged that the Bearcats' win over the Fighting Irish in South Bend earlier this season is why they're in the College Football Playoff , but also made it clear that he'll be cheering for his former team in the Cotton Bowl .

"As much as you wanted to win that one, if you could choose one team or one group of individuals it's that group," Freeman said. "I know the work they've put in and I'm gonna be rooting like heck for them when they play Alabama."

Watch the video clip below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Man Weave: Guard Trio Powers Cincinnati to 73-58 Performance Over Bryant

Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Final Huddle: Bearcats Capture AAC Title 35-20 Over Houston

Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

Luke Fickell Weighs in on the Bearcats' College Football Playoff Hopes

Watch: Luke Fickell and Desmond Ridder Discuss Bearcats' Win Over Houston

Ticket Punched: Luke Fickell's Bearcats Defy Odds, Should be Playoff Bound After Win Over Houston

Watch: UC Sets Stage for 'Blackcats' Defense in AAC Championship Game

Report: Bearcats Offensive Lineman Marcelo Mendiola Entering Transfer Portal

Listen: Wes Miller Discusses Swift Jacket Removals During Games

Watch: Brian Kelly Addresses LSU Fans With Southern Accent

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Narrowly Edges Miami 59-58

Watch: Darrian Beavers Mic'd up Ahead of AAC Championship Game

Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Bearcats Stay at No. 4 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Game Preview: UC Rekindles Hardwood Rivalry Against Miami

Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati

Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

UC Football Moves up to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati

Final Huddle: UC Clinches Undefeated Regular Season in 35-13 win Over ECU

Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season

Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

Bearcats Move up to No. 4 in Historic CFP Rankings

Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk