New Poll Shows Democrats Face Challenges Heading Into 2022. (Undated) — A new poll is showing Democrats face an uphill battle in retaining power on Capitol Hill in 2022. The Hill reports the New Harvard CAPS/Harris poll shows President Biden sits at an approval rating of 45 percent, which is a slight bump up, but just over half disapprove of how the president is doing. Democrats as a whole fared worse, as 45 percent approve of the Democratic party while 55 percent disapprove. Republicans fared slightly better at 49 percent approval. The poll suggests that even after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats still have work to do ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO