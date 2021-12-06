We want to know: What are your favorite dim sum restaurants around Boston?

Tell us about the dishes you order every time.

Hei La Moon. Anthony Tieuli

For diners who enjoy trying a little bit of everything when they go out, dim sum seems like the perfect restaurant experience. The Chinese feast, which typically spans breakfast and lunch, offers small plates of snackable bites, often delivered via a rolling dim sum cart that winds through tables scattered around a banquet hall.

On the menu: Spring rolls and pork buns, turnip cakes and spare ribs, steamed vegetables and sesame balls. And dumplings, of course. Boston.com readers have already shared their thoughts on where to find the best dumplings around Boston, with Dumpling Cafe, Dumpling House (both the Newton and Cambridge locations), Gourmet Dumpling House, and Taiwan Cafe coming in at the top five spots.

Now we want to hear about where you love going out for dim sum, whether it’s at one of the best restaurants in Chinatown or a banquet hall on the South Shore. Fill out the survey below (or send an e-mail to [email protected]) to share your favorite dim sum spot, including the dishes you order every time and what makes this particular dim sum experience great. We’ll compile a guide to help you find the best dim sum restaurants near you — and the ones worth driving across the city for.

What are your favorite dim sum spots around Boston?