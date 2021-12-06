ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Death Valley’ review: Great effects carry monster movie

By Nathaniel Muir
 2 days ago
Death Valley is a creature feature with an action-adventure slant. Chloe (Kristen Kaster) is a bioengineer trapped in an underground facility. When she sends out an emergency distress signal, it attracts a team of mercenaries and an armed militia with opposing motivations. The lab is also set to be destroyed in...

Death Valley on Shudder

Mercenaries. Bioengineering. A Cold War bunker. A deadly creature. Add those all up and you have the makings of a decent horror film. Canadian filmmaker Matthew Ninaber’s (Transference, Extraction Day) Death Valley, which is now streaming on Shudder, is a scary and largely one-man show. Ninaber not only directs but he wrote the screenplay and is the creature. Guy certainly has passion, a vision and plenty of energy!
MOVIES
Movie Review: ENCOUNTER

Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Lucian-River Chauhan, Aditya Geddada, Rory Cochrane, Shane McRae, Janina Gavankar, Misha Collins, Keith Szarabajka. ENCOUNTER is a movie that’s hard to discuss in specifics without spoiling most of it. At the start, an ominous comet streaks through sky. It touches down in a North American forest,...
MOVIES
Movie review: The Power of the Dog

“The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by legendary filmmaker Jane Campion, is one of my biggest movie surprises of the year. It breathes new life into the Western genre, in part serving as a criticism on the exaggerated masculinity that we traditionally associate with this category of film. One of the surest signs of a good movie is when you cannot stop thinking about it for days or even weeks after you saw it. Not only have I been unable to stop thinking of this film for the last two weeks, but I cannot help but to talk about it with anyone else who has seen it. This is a film that zigs when you think it is going to zag, never going in the direction you expect, which truly is refreshing.
MOVIES
Movie Review: AUTUMN ROAD

Lorelei Linklater, Riley Cusick, Justin Meeks, George Welder, Jordan Wright, Ranger Lerway, Maddie Lea, Jonas Lerway, Lar Park Lincoln. AUTUMN ROAD represents a major challenge for filmmaker Riley Cusick. Not only does Cusick write and direct, but he also stars as twin brothers Charlie and Vincent. Given all he’s taking on, Cusick does an admirable job with all but one of these tasks.
MOVIES
John Carpenter
Movie review: The Feast

There are those who understand that civilization is quickly approaching an unsustainable level, and there are those who turn a blind eye to the issue and perpetuate the exploitation of the environment. There are those who acknowledge our role in abusing fragile ecosystems around the planet and strive to minimize their environmental impact, and there are those who continue to put the reckless pursuit of profit above all else. The mass exploitation of nature is a recurring theme in literature and cinema — so much so that any public elementary school kid could, if asked, offer an example: Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.”
MOVIES
Same Movie, New Eyes: Monsters, Inc., My Mom, and Me

I was nine years old when Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. was released, and I’m not entirely sure if that was when my mother and I came to love it, or if that happened later, because it feels like we’ve always loved it. It feels like the movie has literally always been a part of my mother’s limited, yet quality favorite-movie roster—which also includes School of Rock, the Pierce Brosnan remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory—and I have a long history of caring about movies. But no matter when exactly the movie came into our lives, there’s no denying it was pivotal in keeping us bonded throughout my adolescence, when I got defiant and my attitude took over and I became the essence of a difficult teenager. The movie was a regular watch for us for a long time, but as I grew up, it shuffled out of my personal rotation like a lot of things tend to throughout life, clearing space to make room for new interests and passions. Now firmly planted in adulthood—I turn 30 next month—I revisited it, saw it with an adult perspective. It’s still a hilarious and silly buddy comedy, with jokes that please kids and adults alike. That hasn’t changed. But now, the heart of the film—its characters and their relationships—feels like a mirror image of my mother and I, how we’ve loved and lived alongside one another our entire lives.
MOVIES
Come Play: Movie Review

Let’s go ahead and say that the movies definitely take the idea of an imaginary friend and turn it on its head without thinking of what it might do to those that watch such movies. But the over the top feel of Come Play is more than enough to make it clear that entertainment and reality are still two separate things that can be easily kept apart. This movie was fairly creepy in that it had the eerie, undeniable feeling of being something that was meant to be creepy and absolutely terrifying, but the acting was one of the elements that kept it from being entirely convincing since the mother and father of young Oliver felt almost hollow in a way, as though their attitude toward the main threat in the story wasn’t nearly enough to make people believe that Oliver was truly in danger. The creature was kept under wraps for the most part until the right time, but even the final reveal walked a fine line since while Larry, the creature seeking to take Oliver, did eventually get a full reveal, he wasn’t such a corny creature effect that had the ability to ruin the movie.
MOVIES
Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Review – Monsters Rule

Unlike Pokemon and Digimon, the Monster Rancher series never took off in a big way. There were a few circles of dedicated fans, but the simulation monster-raising RPG fell into obscurity. Still, I’ve held onto hope that we might one day need our Compact Discs to unlock monsters and spend hours simply hanging out. Luckily, Koei Tecmo is here with Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX as a remastered offering of the first two entries in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Plane Effect Review

Most stories are told in a pretty straight, linear way. Yes, there might be a few diversions on the way and some tangents to untangle, but usually, there is a clear beginning, middle, and end. This is true of the narratives which roll through games in general, as it is of movies and books. Occasionally though those stories may have many beginnings, middles and ends; journeys which are abstract, unusual, and unexpected. Titles like Inside or Manifold Garden are good example of this – but now we have The Plane Effect taking things that one step further into the unreal and peculiar. Does it work? For the most part, yes, but it does stumble along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
Movie fashion, ‘Humans’ and monsters … oh my!

Above: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver star in "House of Gucci," which opens on Thanksgiving. (Photo/United Artists) I already wrote about “The Power of the Dog,” which began screening Tuesday at the Magic Lantern. But the Lantern is opening another movie on Friday titled, simply enough, “The Humans.”. Written and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
'Resident Evil' Movie Monsters, Ranked by Devastating Terror

With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releasing in theaters on November 24th, the Paul W.S. Anderson saga may have come to an end, but it looks like director Johannes Roberts is ready to terrify audiences with a fresh new take on the series. Whether they come from the Anderson movies or the Roberts film, here's a list of Resident Evil movie monsters, ranked by their terror value.
MOVIES
WWE branches out into monster wrestling with trailer for animated movie Rumble

Ahead of its digital release this December, Paramount+ and WWE have unveiled a new poster and trailer for the animated feature Rumble which tells the story of loveable monster Steve as he trains to become a wrestling superstar with the help of teenager Winnie; check them out here…. In a...
WWE
From The Fly to Disney+: Jeff Goldblum’s Lifelong Love of Movie Monsters

Jeff Goldblum is standing in a hall of masks in San Dimas, California when he’s taken back. How could he not be? Everywhere he looks, on each shelf and behind every sales rack, there is another row of ghoulish faces staring back at him. Some have rubber fangs, others a latex eyeball, and then there’s that wolf-man get-up over there.
SAN DIMAS, CA
Renfield: Who is playing Dracula in the Universal monster movie?

Nicolas Cage is climbing in the coffin for the upcoming Universal monster movie Renfield, based on the iconic character from Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Cage will play the Count himself opposite of Nicholas Hoult, who previously landed the title role, reports The Hollywood Reporter. While it might be hard to imagine...
MOVIES
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in upcoming monster movie

After spending his time starring in indie films for the last several years, Nicolas Cage is returning to the world of blockbusters, as the actor has been tapped to take on the role of Dracula in an upcoming monster movie titled ‘Renfield.’
MOVIES
Netflix Movie Rental Review – Online Movies

Netflix has been around for several years now. You may have tried it and enjoyed unlimited rentals delivered to your mailbox. I have been a member for 3 years now and I love it but now Im even more excited about a new service they are offering. Netflix has listened to their customers and they are now providing a service which lets you get unlimited movies downloaded to your television for only $9.99 a month! This is a very new technology and Netflix is the only company that offers this service. Imagine being able to watch any movie at any time as long as you are a member of Netflix. You will no longer have to wait for your movie in the mail. There is a converter box that you can purchase called Roku. It costs about $99.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
‘Death of a Telemarketer’ review: Realistic look at much maligned job

Death of a Telemarketer is a comedic look at what might happen when someone gets tired of receiving unsolicited phone calls. Kasey (Lamorne Morris) is great at what he does, but may have bitten off more than he can chew when he gets in a sales contest with a new employee (Woody McClain). When Kasey resorts to using the Do Not Call list in order to win, he is forced into a test on ethics in which his answers are the difference between life and death.
MOVIES
