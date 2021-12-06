ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How much are these antique pottery items really worth?

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's fun to go treasure hunting, especially in your...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Anthropologie Is Having a Major Sale on Some of Its Best Gifts (Including Candles, Mugs, Blankets and More)

Stuck on what to buy your coworker for secret Santa? We suggest you check out Anthropologie's Best Gifts sale. Right now, the cult-favorite retailer is offering 30 percent off hundreds of customers' favorite items, from candles to throws and mugs (no coupon code needed). The best part? Items are on sale at every price point, so if you feel like splurging for your close friend's white elephant gift exchange, you can scoop up a luxurious monogrammed wool blend blanket for $188 (from $268). Or, if your job's secret Santa is strictly under $30, you can buy the best-selling—and unisex—capri blue volcano candle for $22 (from $32). In other words, there's stuff on sale for every kind of gift exchange. Just be sure to get your stuff before the sale ends on December 5. If you're not sure where to begin, here are five things PureWow Editors are excited to gift each other this Christmas.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save 60% on Stanley's iconic camping thermoses, coffee mugs and cookware

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've got a camper, a hiker or even a serial picnic-goer on your holiday list, a whole bunch of quality Stanley camping gear and cookware is on sale, down as much as 60%. The one-day sale at Amazon includes the brand's iconic thermoses, lunchboxes, insulated travel mugs, food jars and camping cook set. Stanley's wares are famously durable and they all just look so darn good in that signature forest green.
SHOPPING
baylorlariat.com

Best gifts to give your friend or significant other

Homemade cookies are an inexpensive way to let your loved ones know you have been thinking about them. Concord, Calif., junior Sarah Hamilton said she would gift these to her friends. Price range: $5 to $10. Necklace. San Clemente, Calif., junior Shaye Pettis said she loves wearing jewelry and it...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pottery#Antiques#Treasure Hunting
wfxb.com

The Perfect Gift to Get People Who Have Everything

In a poll, people were asked what gifts you can always fall back on and chocolate was the top answer, with over half saying it’s always accepted. Meanwhile another go-to are gift baskets, followed by gift cards, clothing accessories like hats, mittens, and slippers and socks.
LIFESTYLE
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

How much are ‘mfers’ NFTs by Sartoshi now? All items sold out in 10 mins

Sartoshi’s “mfers” collection of NFTs sold out in 10.69 minutes, the digital creator told their Twitter followers yesterday – the post spawned memes, obviously. How many items are there in the “mfers” NFT collection, how much are they trading for now, and will they restock?. What are Sartoshi’s ‘mfers’ NFTs?
LIFESTYLE
YourCentralValley.com

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
digsdigs.com

64 Exquisite Totally White Vintage Christmas Ideas

Vintage is a charming style and it’s perfect for creating a snow fairy tale at Christmas. White is an amazing color as it’s snow color. Vintage and white together make a perfect solution for Christmas decor giving your space an incredibly chic and refined look. How to pull off such decor right? Here are some ideas.
HOME & GARDEN
nbcrightnow.com

MADELINE MOTIVATES: How much sleep do you really need?

It's that time of year when it always seems to be dark outside, and that may have you craving some extra sleep. That begs the question: how much sleep do you really need?. Kelli Piggeé, Owner and Trainer of 3D-Fitness in Kennewick, has some answers. She shares the recommended amount of sleep and the impact of getting quality sleep every night in the video above.
KENNEWICK, WA
Apartment Therapy

The One Thing Real Estate Agents Dread Seeing in Your Home in the Winter

Homes can get a little less glamorous in the wintertime. Entryways become stomping grounds for bulky jackets, mismatched gloves, and soggy boots — and there’s no stopping stray road salt granules from taking up residence on your kitchen floor. More often than not, people can forgive this kind of season-specific clutter, but the rules are a bit different if you’re selling your home.
REAL ESTATE
My 1053 WJLT

A Crafty Kentucky Grandma Made a Jolly Santa and Mrs. Claus Out of Magazines

When I was a kid, I used to look so forward to getting the Sears, JCPenney and Service Merchandise Christmas catalogs in the mail. Pardon the pun, but the excitement was twofold. First, my sisters and I would comb through the catalogs and circle every single thing we wanted for Christmas. For the record, there wasn't much we didn't circle. Secondly, and this is where that pun comes in, after we made our rather lengthy and exhaustive Christmas lists, we would take those catalogs and fold them into DIY Christmas trees.
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

Turn Christmas Scraps Into DIY Greeting Cards for Any Occasion

After the holidays, we all end up with extra little bits of wrapping paper, fabric and generic cards. Generally, those leftovers have reserved seats on a first-class flight to the trash can — but not this year. HGTV Handmade’s Karen Kavett shares an easy way to turn Christmas scraps into DIY greeting cards to give all year long.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Holiday store catalogs are returning, reviving a classic tradition

Before the era of online shopping, the department store Sears published its first holiday catalog in 1934. It started a tradition of kids circling pictures of toys they wanted from Santa and had adults bookmarking jewelry, appliances and more gift ideas. The nostalgic trend is being kept alive after Amazon began sending out its own toy catalogue in 2018 and is bringing it back this year. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Nov. 28, 2021.
SHOPPING
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy