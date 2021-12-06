Donna from Kittery, Maine, Thanks a Stranger Named Barbara aka ‘Her Christmas Angel’

For the fourth year in-a-row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. Todd Mead works all year round on the light show because of how much he enjoyed Christmas lights during his childhood, " I have fond memories as a kid at Christmas time riding around looking at lights and finding the “cool” Christmas lights," Todd told me in an e-mail. "I have decorated our house since our son was just a toddler and we use to take him around to find the cool light displays. I don’t think he enjoyed it but I did! When we moved to Westbrook from Windham and had a location that would be safe for visitors to park and watch the lights, I jumped right in!"

