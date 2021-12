We used to play in the attic a lot when we were kids. Oh sure, it was cobwebby and kind of spooky at times. And it wasn’t very pleasant when the temperature soared above 140 degrees during the summer. Or when all the snow in the winter caused the roof to cave in. Or when the wasps came swarming out of the basketball-size nest they’d built after chewing their way through the wall. But we really didn’t have much choice in the matter. Because that’s where all the toys were.

