Chicago Med 7×09 “Secret Santa Has A Gift For You” is one of the strongest episodes in an already strong season. It’s hard for a show to find its groove back in season 7, particularly after with what, at times this season, has felt like a brand new cast. But in the mid-season finale, the show proves that it can absolutely integrate the new characters and the old characters, and that the dynamics between the people in this hospital are better for it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO