When you’re in Disney World, there are LOTS of different delicious things to eat and it’s easy to just walk up to a spot, pay for your food, and devour it. At home, the food options can seem a little bit less exciting at times since (1) you’re not eating it in the Most Magical Place on Earth; and (2) you have to do the cooking. If you’re looking to jazz up your holiday table this year and struggling to find any ideas, allow us to provide you with some magical inspiration. Here are 10 recipes from EPCOT’s many festivals (some recipes from the past and others from the present) that NEED to be on your holiday table!

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO