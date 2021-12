Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi have both been taken to hospital after a crash on the start line in the Formula 2 feature race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Starting from third, Pourchaire stalled on the grid and numerous cars behind him were trying to avoid contact as the rest of the field accelerated away. Fittipaldi had started from 18th but was unable to see the stalled car as others swerved in avoidance, and went into the back of Pourchaire’s ART at high speed.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO