Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new tour for February 2022 with his band the Earthlings. The earthlings are made up of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. The tour will start in New York and end in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the tour are only available to those who sign up on Eddie Vedder’s Ticketmaster request page and be verified as a fan. There is no general public sale of the tickets, and registration is open through Sunday, December 5.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO