If MOO-ville Creamery located in Nashville, Michigan truly has the best chocolate ice cream in America, I'm taking a road trip stat. Conecon, the biggest ice cream trade event in the U.S. was held in November in Orlando, Florida where Moo-ville Creamery was the talk of the convention. The Nashville, Michigan company was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for their delicious chocolate ice cream. They received the highest score in the category.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO