Travis Scott Files Response To Have Astroworld Lawsuit Dismissed

By Hayden Brooks
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott does not believe that he should be tied to litigation when it comes to the tragedy of his Astroworld Festival .

On Monday (December 6), TMZ obtained documents filed by the rapper, where he denies the claims against him by an alleged festival goer named Jessie Garcia . Scott has since asked a judge to the lawsuit in relation to himself, his company, Jack Enterprises, and his foundation/label hybrid, Cactus Jack. He has also issued a "general denial." As noted by the celebrity gossip outlet, civil suits allow one to submit a blanket response to the allegations presented against them.

Insiders close to TMZ revealed that the rapper plans on taking a similar response to every civil suit against him. As of last week, there had been a motion to combine all 275 cases into one "multi-district litigation." The court has yet to rule on the request.

Scott previously denied liability via public statements, arguing that he was unaware of the events happening during the performance, which took the lives of 10 concertgoers . In addition to the 10 fatalities, hundreds were injured from the tragedy.

Shirley Johnson
5d ago

Travis Scott you are not the only person responsible for what happened at this concert but as record proves someone always dies or gets hurt at one of your concerts this is the third time so who’s fault do you think it is get a grip dude your money will never truly make these people happy but you need to justify what the hell you did and what you seen happen you’re not stupid

Catarina Baizan
5d ago

I feel everyone in that concert was in fault for what happened too these people that lost their lives & those that got hurt I feel you trying too get off easy so you won't have too paid nothing that's all you care about is your money & yourself money can't replace the lost of these people or bring them back

End the Fed/ Problem solved
5d ago

there is video of a dark shadow coming from above straight into his body. this was a satanic ritual no doubt about it.

