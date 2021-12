Saputo Dairy UK has announced a new collaboration with Wipak UK on its cheese block packaging in a bid to help reduce the amount of virgin plastic used in its composition. The partnership has resulted in packaging that reduces the amount of virgin plastic in the composition by 33% and replaces it with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The packaging is being launched at Marks & Spencer locations in the UK for a limited time because of the limited availability of the PCR resin.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO