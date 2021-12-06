PLATFORM – New Indie Horror Takes Over Deserted Train Station

It’s the latest from the pseudonymous director of BEASTER DAY: HERE COMES PETER COTTONHELL, KINKY KONG, PLAY-MATE OF THE APES and many others. Gravitas Ventures will release MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET on VOD and digital platforms January 4. Written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus, it stars Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Butler. The synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora box that can’t be closed.”

