ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Videos by Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd among YouTube’s top music videos of 2021

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than a month to go before we ring in the new year, YouTube is looking back at the biggest music videos of 2021. Among the artists who videos racked up the most views are The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Shakira
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Selena
Person
Nas
Person
Nelly
Person
Lil Nas X
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

11 Iconic Miley Cyrus Music Videos

For over a decade, Miley Cyrus has been making music accompanied with visuals. Below, we’ve compiled the top 11 music videos that show just how Miley paved the way for herself into the music industry. Jolene.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Share The Stage For Epic Performance

Two of 2021's hottest pop rappers were Doja Cat and Lil Nas X. Both releasing massive albums with extravagant rollouts, Doja and Lil Nas dominated charts and captured the attention of music-lovers all year long. Over the weekend, the two stars joined forces for a unique performance. On Friday (Dec....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Abc Audio#Montero#Blackpink#Billion Views Club
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Reacts to Her First Ever Grammy Nominations, 7 Total!

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating her first Grammy Awards nominations!!. The 18-year-old actress and singer was just nominated for a total of seven awards at the upcoming 2022 Grammys ceremony. For this being her first album and her first nominations, she’s up for all four of the biggest awards of the...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Interpolations Add Instant Familiarity to New Songs by Artists Like Dua Lipa, Drake and Anitta… but Not Without a Cost

Interpolations — which incorporate elements of familiar songs into new ones — are a phenomenon that’s here to stay in many genres. Like using gonzo remakes of classic tracks in trailers, it’s a way of catching the ear of older listeners, and as long as the mashup still works for younger music fans who don’t immediately know the reference, they can give a song a significant leg up.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja Boy

2021 saw Soulja Boy take credit for what seemed like any and all trends in hip hop. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper claimed he was the first rapper to do seemingly everything any other rapper has ever done. In May, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper on YouTube. In July, he checked Lil Uzi Vert, who claimed he was the first rapper to purchase a planet, and said he had a planet "a long time ago," and likened himself to Elon Musk. In August, he said he was "the first rapper with Kim Kardashian," and three months later, Soulja Boy said he was the first rapper to receive an apology from Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Filipina Americans Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and Saweetie Nominated in Top Grammy Categories

The 2022 Grammys are a big look for Filipino-Americans: Olivia Rodrigo made Grammy history when she became the first Filipina and second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories; H.E.R., also Filipina, landed eight nods; and Saweetie, who is Chinese, Filipina and Black, landed two, including Best New Artist. Rodrigo, the year’s 18-year-old breakout star, landed nominations for her debut album, “Sour” and hit single “Driver’s License” for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Rodrigo follows in the footsteps of Billie Eilish who in 2019 landed six similar Grammy...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Adele makes country music debut with Chris Stapleton-assisted 'Easy on Me'

Adele is taking the country music business by storm. Much like her Columbia Records labelmate Lil Nas X did in 2019 with “Old Town Road,” the British vocal powerhouse has made it to the country music charts with a superstar collaboration. “Easy On Me” (featuring Chris Stapleton) has debuted at...
MUSIC
WFAA

Christina Aguilera Brings the Girl Power to Latin GRAMMYs Stage With Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole

Christina Aguilera brought the girl power to the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs. The pop star performed her new Spanish-language single, "Pa Mis Muchachas," with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole at Thursday's awards show. X-Tina kicked off the electrifying performance by showing off her impressive vocal cords with a slow and emotional rendition of her song "Somos Nada."
MUSIC
thesource.com

Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Traitor” at AMAs 2021

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2021 American Music Awards tonight (November 21). Rodrigo did a live rendition of her Sour track “Traitor” at the Cardi B–hosted event. The full band live performance, surrounded by bouquets of flowers, followed Cardi B’s introduction where she recounted her first memory of teenage heartbreak. Watch Rodrigo’s performance below.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy