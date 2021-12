A 22-year-old Sedalia man has been charged after a traffic stop on November 23. According to a probable-cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper was advised of a suspicious driver looking through mailboxes. The trooper, then, initiate a traffic stop in the parking lot of State Fair Community College in Sedalia. When the trooper requested to see the suspect’s driver’s license, Chance Howard Todd allegedly issued his social security number. The trooper also observed an opened Amazon package in the passenger seat. Following a search of Todd and the vehicle, authorities found mail addressed to area residents and a social security check in the amount of $2,040 – which did not belong to Todd.

