Rochester Public Library welcomes new staff members

The library will be closed on Dec. 10 for Staff Development. We will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 11 with regular hours. And good news for kids: Storytime will be back soon!

New staff members

The library is pleased to welcome Emily to our Main Floor staff. We are also are welcoming Abby back to the library, in a new position, as our Programming Librarian.

2022 calendars available

The Friends of the Library are selling beautiful Rochester calendars with photos by local photographer John Gisis. There is even includes a beautiful photo of the library. They are available at the Main and Children’s desks for $15 each. They make a great gift for those friends and family in town or out. For each calendar sold, John will donate $2 to the Friends.

Book Group

The Friends of the RPL Book Group will meet on Monday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. The book being discussed is "Circling the Sun" by Paula McLain. If you have any questions, email: RPLBookGroup@gmail.com.

RPL animated recommendations

Main Desk Librarian (and syndicated cartoonist) Stephanie, and Main Desk Librarian Karyl have created a series of weekly animated videos recommending book, DVD and other titles available at the library. Get ready for the holidays with our upcoming new animated suggestions. See them on our Facebook and Instagram accounts

Music, Music, Music

RPL Librarian Amy says; “This month's music display is all about the holidays! We have an extensive collection of music to put you in the holiday spirit. You can check out Pentatonix, and Leslie Odem Jr. as well as James Taylor, Harry Connick Jr., Louis Armstrong and more. If you prefer digital, check out hoopla for even more holiday music options at https://www.hoopladigital.com/collection/2009

Santa Claus is coming to the Children's Room

Come visit Rochester Main Street's Santa at the library. Santa will be outside on the lawn from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11! Santa will be available for a visit and photo-op with children. Don’t forget to bring your camera! Children can make a reindeer treat bag while they wait. If you can’t make it for Santa’s visit, there is a mailbox for letters to Santa in the Children’s Room!

Winter Story Time

Winter Story Time signups begin Monday, Dec. 13. Call 603-335‑7549 or come to the library to register. Registration will remain open until Story Times are filled or through the first week of the Story Time session. The programs are free. Story Times begin the week of Jan. 10, 2022 and will run for six weeks.

Story Time will start in our meeting room and will last about 20 minutes. We will share three to four books alternating with fingerplays, songs, and movement, and then follow with a 30-minute “Stay & Play” in the Children’s Room. This time will be for children to participate in unstructured play and socialize, while adults will have an opportunity to meet other families in our community.

Children can get their own library card:

* If they are a resident of Rochester or enrolled in the Rochester Public Schools.

* Are age 5 or above.

* Have a parent’s signature on the registration form.

Please plan on 10-15 minutes for getting a first library card, that way we can focus on making your child’s first library card a special experience.

For your convenience the registration form is now available on our website for printing and can be filled out in advance. https://www.rpl.lib.nh.us/children

Clothespin Snowman ~ Take It & Make It Craft: Families can pick up a kit now through Saturday, Dec. 11 or until they are gone. Pick up times are during library open hours only. The kits will be inside the Children’s Room entryway; one kit per child please.

Below is a list of basic supplies that you may need to complete the monthly projects. Many of them are probably things that a​re already in the home or easy to find. You may or may not be using every item listed. You will need white craft paint for this month's craft!

Basic supply list: craft glue, white glue and/or a glue stick; scissors; transparent; tape and masking tape (or washi tape); crayons; watercolor paints; acrylic/craft paints; assorted brushes; markers (washable); hot glue gun ( for adult use only); white and assorted colored cardstock; construction paper; cardboard T.P. tube; black permanent marker

Story-Time-To-Go

Story-Time-To-Go will continue for those who prefer using our curbside service. Reserve a pre-packed bag with library books, a simple craft idea with directions, and a set of activities based on a certain theme by calling the Children’s Room at 603-335-7549. These kits are geared for kids ages two through six, but the whole family can participate! Please let us know which theme(s) you would like, and for what age range.

ILL Services

Are you looking for a book, DVD, CD or other item we don’t already have in our collection? If you’ve had your library card for more than three months, our Inter-Library Loan Librarian Donna can probably find it for you. Just stop by and fill in a form and she will track it down and let you know!

Tech help

Our Emerging Technologies Specialist, Jessica, is here to help you if you need help figuring out your new phone, tablet, or laptop or if you have any questions about our library downloadable resources such as hoopla, Libby or Overdrive. To make an appointment, contact the library at 603-332-1428 or Rplreference@rochesternh.net.

Contacting RPL

Visit the library’s website: https://rpl.lib.nh.us/ ; Email the reference librarian: Rplreference@rochesternh.net.; Message us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rplnh/ or https://www.facebook.com/RPLChildrensRoom/

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Rochester Public Library welcomes new staff members