In April of 2020, the world saw the largest immediate contraction of consumer spending in recorded history. The fits and starts in the bounce back from this contraction is largely a function of the speed at which the world shut down and opened back up again. While 2020 was the year of hundreds of thousands of onions rotting in the soil, 2021 is the year of longer pizza delivery times and longer times on hold with customer support.

