SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Dodge Caravan driven by Donnelle Sholtess, 74, Wichita, was eastbound on 55th Street and entered the intersection without yielding to crossing traffic on Kansas 15. A southbound Mercedes Sprinter van driven by a 33-year-old man from Bel Aire struck the driver side door of the Dodge.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO