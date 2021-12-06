School District of La Crosse survey finds majority in favor of consolidation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse School survey finds support for consolidation.

This fall the district sent a survey asking parents, staff, and community members how to deal with declining enrollment and budget challenges. Here’s what the survey found:

71% of respondents say they support downsizing to reduce operating costs.

79% say they support reducing the number of middle schools from three to two.

70% say they support reducing the number of elementary schools. 55% support consolidating La Crosse’s two high schools into one.

That’s according to the results released Monday, December 6th.

The school district only got responses from 4,664, or 16.4% of the people asked to fill out the survey. The firm that put together the results says that’s a good sample size. “Is this representative? Is this predictive? And the answer is yes. If you went from 4,600 to double that, from a statistical standpoint I would wager that you move more than 1% one way or another, ” says Bill Foster, President of School Perceptions.

The district will use the initial survey results to finalize a long-range facilities plan. Once complete, the district will provide a second survey this spring.

A statement from Superintendent Aaron Engel reads in part “Our community understands the challenges we are facing with declining enrollment and aging buildings and has given us a clear sign to keep exploring all options to right-size our school district facilities.”

