ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

School District of La Crosse survey finds majority in favor of consolidation

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJ7Iq_0dFQh7by00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse School survey finds support for consolidation.

This fall the district sent a survey asking parents, staff, and community members how to deal with declining enrollment and budget challenges. Here’s what the survey found:

71% of respondents say they support downsizing to reduce operating costs.
79% say they support reducing the number of middle schools from three to two.
70% say they support reducing the number of elementary schools.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         55% support consolidating La Crosse’s two high schools into one.
That’s according to the results released Monday, December 6th.

The school district only got responses from 4,664, or 16.4% of the people asked to fill out the survey. The firm that put together the results says that’s a good sample size. “Is this representative? Is this predictive? And the answer is yes. If you went from 4,600 to double that, from a statistical standpoint I would wager that you move more than 1% one way or another, ” says Bill Foster, President of School Perceptions.

The district will use the initial survey results to finalize a long-range facilities plan. Once complete, the district will provide a second survey this spring.

A statement from Superintendent Aaron Engel reads in part “Our community understands the challenges we are facing with declining enrollment and aging buildings and has given us a clear sign to keep exploring all options to right-size our school district facilities.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Students in Holmen open up new school store

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)- Students at Holmen High School are opening up a store in their lunchroom to help students stay ‘Bundled Up.’ The store is completely run by students as part of their entrepreneur class. Their store, “Bundled Up” helps provide real-world experiences to the students and at the same time provides a place with many different holiday decorations. The...
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$30 million to support food pantry networks in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is investing $30 million in the state’s food pantry networks including Feeding Wisconsin. The organizations help support efforts at WAFER in La Crosse and the Second Harvest Foodbank in Monroe County. This year, Feeding Wisconsin’s network provided 86 million pounds of food to families an increase of 75 percent over 2019. COPYRIGHT...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Free Food Distribution coming to Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – ‘Snow or shine’, the next free food distribution takes place Saturday in La Crosse. Hunger Task Force is hosting the distribution beginning at 10 a.m. at their warehouse on Clinton Street. If you are coming, you will need to show your I.D. and answer a few questions about your household. The distribution runs until 11:30...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, Eau Claire groups among those receiving DHS grants

MADISON (WKBT) — Three local organizations are among those that will receive $8.1 million in community outreach grants to promote equity in COVID-19 vaccinations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Great Rivers United Way will receive $99,683 through the program, which will support its one-on-one education program with community health workers. The program addresses questions and concerns and provides...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Middle Schools#La Crosse School#School Perceptions
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Common Council OKs Riverside Park wedding venue after months of zoning controversy

LA CROSSE (WKBT) —After months of gnashing of teeth over a proposed entertainment venue in the former fisheries lab on public property in Riverside Park, the La Crosse Common Council approved an agreement Thursday for Hatchery LLC to operate the enterprise. Hatchery’s proposal to have an AirBnB on the second floor of the building and a wedding venue/beer garden outside...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Public Education Foundation helping students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – $49,143 will help students in La Crosse. The La Crosse Public Education Foundation released their latest round of grants this morning. Grants are funded based on creativity, ability to engage students, and the total impact. That includes $11,028.54 for three projects at North Woods International School, including a new walking path. It’s an exciting day...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse high school students plead for more mental health resources

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As in-person school continues, La Crosse high students a mental health crisis is spreading in the schools. “I have been a student of Central (High School) for 63 days,” freshman Laura Lapp told La Crosse School Board members Monday night. “That’s 63 days of growth, learning and support I’ve gotten from staff, students and friends. That’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Number of Wisconsin counties at a critically high level of COVID-19 decreases

WISCONSIN (WKBT) – Some encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The number of counties with a critically high level of disease activity is down. 19 counties remain at the state’s highest level, including Monroe County. It was previous at 26 counties. That’s according to the Department of Health Services. Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin and Crawford Counties have...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County may get $3.5 million from multi-state opioid settlement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — About $3.5 million may be coming to La Crosse County to address the opioid crisis. The La Crosse County Board agreed Wednesday to enter a multi-state settlement with three opioid distributors and one manufacturer. The distributors include McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. The manufacturer is Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The suit alleges that the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW regents poised to extend SAT, ACT test exemptions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders are considering whether to extend an exemption to ACT and SAT test requirements for two more years. In years past all freshman applicants had to supply their scores to the campus they hoped to attend. The system suspended that requirement for regional campuses in May 2020 and UW-Madison in July 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened.
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem house added to state historic register

WEST SALEM (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Historical Society has added a West Salem Home to the State Register of Historic Places. The Derwood and Myrtle Trimbell House at 224 Van Ness St. N. was built in 1920. It was designed by La Crosse architects Percy Dwight Bentley and Otta Merman, who are recognized as master architects in Wisconsin due to their Prairie Style homes.
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
851
Followers
664
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy