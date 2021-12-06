ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Questions About the Impact of Noncompete Agreements on Businesses and Employees

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState and federal regulators are moving to enact laws that ban or limit employers' use of noncompete agreements. Critics insist noncompete agreements restrict employee mobility, while proponents argue they are necessary to protect proprietary information. When used transparently and appropriately, noncompete agreements can benefit employers and employees alike. Against...

Don’t compete with noncompetes

As we navigate our way through the Great Resignation, which is happening at the same time our nation is facing supply chain challenges of all kinds and thus creating intense competition for talent, I thought it would be worth taking a moment to consider competing for talented logisticians in a fair and reasonable way.
Companies rethink return-to-office plans amid growing number of omicron cases

Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans to send workers back to the office as the new omicron variant adds another layer of uncertainty. Alphabet’s Google and the nation’s second largest automaker Ford Motor Co. are among those once again delaying their return-to-office plans, while other businesses whose employees have already returned are considering adding extra […]
The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

As 2021 comes to an end, many companies will have ceased using the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, in their contracts—though some reports suggest that the one-day, one-month, six-month and one-year Libor rates may continue to be published through June 2023. The reference rate has long been used to...
Higher employee costs are looming for small businesses in 2022

For small businesses making their 2022 plans, it’s not going to just be about the supply chain or rising material costs. It’s not going to be about finding people in this tight labor market, either. It’s going to be about paying people. That’s because the cost of people will be going up — significantly.
Tackling Questions About Inflation

We look at 10 burning questions about inflation, including why it's so high, whether it's worse in the U.S., and what can be done about it. And Fool analyst Aaron Bush answers a listener question about choosing the new Bitcoin futures ETF over actual Bitcoin. To catch full episodes of...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
Rice keeps employee vaccine requirement despite judge’s ruling against Biden mandate for contractors

Rice University is continuing its employee vaccination requirement despite a court decision that temporarily halts President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker on Tuesday blocked Biden’s directive nationwide, forcing leaders of colleges and universities that partner with the federal government to rethink...
U.S. Chamber CEO Clark on Surging Job Openings: ‘Policymakers at Every Level of Government Must Act with Urgency’

Washington, D.C. — The following statement can be attributed to U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark. “Job openings increasing to 11 million—an increase of 431,000 from September—is even more evidence of the worsening worker shortage. This is one of the most pressing economic challenges of our time. Policymakers at every level of government must act with urgency to get people back to work, expand the labor force, and help accelerate the economic recovery.
To Stay Safe, Businesses Turn to Automation, Employee Training

Ryan has been a magazine and newspaper editor for 21 years, with the last 15 covering a variety of bases for CDW’s family of tech magazines. As Editor in Chief, he works on developing editorial strategy and is always on the lookout for new writing talent and sharing great stories with the IT world. In his spare time, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family, biking and obsessively following Iowa Hawkeye sports and Cubs baseball.
The States Suffering Most from the Labor Shortage

If you’ve seen more ‘Help Wanted’ signs around your neighborhood, or are getting more alerts about job postings from Indeed or LinkedIn than usual, you’re not alone. Amid the current labor shortage, some states, like Vermont, have lost up to 7.6% of their labor force at a time when businesses need to hire workers to continue their economic recovery.
Laura Ingraham questions effectiveness of remote work for federal employees

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham questioned the normalization of remote work in the show's opening monologue Tuesday night, chiding "many" federal employees in particular for not having "returned to work full-time since the pandemic began." For example, the vacant offices of the Departments of Homeland Security, Health and Human...
Over Half of Businesses Agree That ESG Efforts Are More About the Bottom Line Than About Their Impact on the World

Research commissioned by NAVEX Global reveals that confidence and trust are lacking in ethical and sustainable practices, for both business and consumer audiences. Less than a half of consumers (49%) trust brands that say they’re sustainably and ethically driven in their marketing and branding, or that they are aiming to achieve net zero by a certain date (47%). Similarly, only 15% of business decision makers in business-to-consumer businesses are completely confident that all the materials their organisations use are responsibly sourced. What’s more concerning is the motivation behind the distrust. According to research released today by NAVEX Global, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software with over 13,000 customers worldwide, only a quarter (25%) of consumers believe businesses are primarily motivated to undertake environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives to make a positive difference to the world and over half (55%) of businesses agree it’s more about that bottom line.
