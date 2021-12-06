ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Kalamazoo resident, 23, dies in Van Buren County crash

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — A 23-year-old from Kalamazoo was killed in a crash late Saturday night. Treyson Fink has been identified as the driver and lone occupant of a 2006 Toyota that went off...

The Flint Journal

Woman dies in St. Clair County crash

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 23-year-old Kimball Township woman died in a single-vehicle crash in St Clair County Tuesday. St. Clair County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 to North River Road near Timberline Drive in St. Clair County’s Clyde Township. When deputies arrived,...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Woman pleads guilty to driving 10 pounds of meth from the southwest to Saginaw

BAY CITY, MI — An alleged drug mule has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bringing pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to the Saginaw area. Alexandra O. Gracia, 37, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A conviction of the charge mandates a 10-year minimum prison sentence that can be extended up to life. Following imprisonment, supervised release is to span an additional five years.
SAGINAW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Office building in downtown Whitmore Lake damaged by fire

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — One man was injured when trying to put out the flames of a fire that happened at a Whitmore Lake office building on Tuesday, Dec. 7, officials said. The Northfield Township Fire Department was dispatched to 22 Barker Road at approximately 2:14 p.m. after a fire erupted inside one of the units on the south end of the complex which formerly housed a Family Video, said Chief William Wagner.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
MLive

Teens arrested for threats against Monroe County schools

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old Monroe Public Schools student and a 13-year-old Airport Community Schools student have been arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot up a school. At 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Monroe High School administration and the school resource officer became aware of a threat made...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man heads to prison for shooting at another man on Saginaw street in broad daylight

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for opening fire on another man on a city street in broad daylight. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III on Dec. 2 sentenced Willie Scott Jr., 30, to two concurrent terms of one to 10 years and 19 months to 20 years in prison. Trice also sentenced Scott to two flat two-year terms, which are concurrent with one another but are to run consecutively with the longer two stints.
SAGINAW, MI
