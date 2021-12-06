Kalamazoo resident, 23, dies in Van Buren County crash

BAY CITY, MI — An alleged drug mule has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bringing pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico to the Saginaw area. Alexandra O. Gracia, 37, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7, appeared before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A conviction of the charge mandates a 10-year minimum prison sentence that can be extended up to life. Following imprisonment, supervised release is to span an additional five years.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO